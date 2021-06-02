A book signing recently was hosted by PineCrest Retirement Community for Elizabeth Bones on the publication of her autobiography, “Reminisce with Gambi.’’
This book was mainly written for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who call her Gambi.
Bones is not selling her book, but giving copies away to those who make a donation to Life Gift, a Houston-based charity that procures tissue and organs for transplant patients. The organization is close to her heart since her son is a recipient of a double-lung transplant.
Bones was born in England and lived more than 25 years in Malta, Kuwait and Singapore. She and her late husband came to Houston in 1976. She has been a resident of PineCrest for more than 10 years.
Copies of her book are available at the PineCrest reception desk. East Texans will get the donation information for Life Gift when they pick up the book.
