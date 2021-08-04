A 5K remembrance race for Pfc. Bradley R. Woods was held July 24 at Ellen Trout Zoo. The weather was great and runners ready to go. There were only a few glitches, which is normal for the first year of almost anything, but all in attendance enjoyed the morning and are looking forward to a great run next year.
We were pleased to award the American Legion Auxiliary Youth Hero Award to Bella Meaux from Hudson on July 30. Bella helped save neighbors from their burning home on the evening of April 26.
Bella is a Girl Scout, and the presentation was made at the Girl Scout building off College Drive. The award included an award certificate and the newspaper article that was framed so she can hang it on her wall and a medal to hang around her neck, as well as a personal letter from the National American Legion Auxiliary president. This marks the third Youth Hero Award we have presented in Lufkin since they were started in 2006.
As mentioned last month, we have been working very closely with the VFW Auxiliary No. 1836 and are pleased we are part of the “Welcome Home Grill,” which opened Monday.
The canteen at the Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic has still not reopened and they cannot tell us when it might or if it will. We are still working on a few things to make it much better for our veterans, but this is a good start.
The Welcome Home Grill will be open from 9 a.m. to noon five days a week, offering coffee and doughnuts to start.
Once the word gets around, we plan to add breakfast items once or twice a week. Please help us pass the word around. Flyers and other notices will be out soon.
A lot of great things are in the works for the next few months, but we do not have all the details for some as of this writing. One we can talk about is the Veterans Day Parade in Huntington on Nov. 6.
Dec. 18 is National Wreaths Across America Day. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at Garden of Memories followed by laying of the wreaths.
As of this writing we are still about 800 wreaths short to have one for every veteran in Garden of Memories. Only 424 have been sponsored. We are working on the possibility of another fundraiser for this in the next few months.
One thing I would like to mention is the Veterans Creative Arts Festival. This is a national program that the American Legion Auxiliary works closely with the Veterans Administration on. It is basically a VA Hospital program, however, we are waiting on confirmation about holding a Local Veterans Creative Arts event in Lufkin.
The entrants can only be veterans in the VA medical system. Since the nearest hospital is in Houston, we are waiting to hear if they will support us here in Lufkin. If not, we may look at something similar, but contestants would not be eligible to go to the national festival. This is not just painting but other art forms such as music, dance, drama and crafts.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many who are unable to do so themselves.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Or you can attend one of our regular monthly meetings held on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
If 5 p.m. is too early, please let us know if that is the only reason you are not joining us. We used to meet at 5:30 p.m., but most members said they did not have a problem with meeting earlier.
