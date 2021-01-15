The Christian Information and Service Center has received $10,762.50, more than double its average donations, from the community through its annual fundraiser. Donation envelopes were distributed in the Thanksgiving issue of The Lufkin Daily News.

Executive director Yulonda Richard said she was humbled to know the community supports the organization like this, especially through a pandemic. They usually receive somewhere around $5,000 through this fundraising effort.

“I’m humbled but not surprised because they always come through like that, but I guess because of the COVID and the job market like it is, people know or realize that there’s a lot of need out there,” Richard said. “I just feel truly blessed, and I cannot thank the community enough.”

Jackie Zimmerman, publisher of The Lufkin Daily News, said the newspaper is so grateful to and thankful for its wonderful readers.

“The amount of donations given by our readers to CISC over the holidays will help so many in our community,” Zimmerman said. “As a community newspaper, we want to be a catalyst for good and for change. Being able to assist CISC with raising funds to help feed those in need further ensures our community takes care of itself. We are proud to be a part of this giving community.”

The money will be allocated to the Helping Hands program this year, which is similar to a Meals on Wheels program. Richard said this is food the clients would generally receive if they were able to come to the building. It is delivered to certain clients who are unable to make it to the building and have no other option — they are homebound, elderly, disabled, a veteran, etc.

“We’re really trying, because it’s not in our budget to do this, to get those ones that are truly in need,” she said. “We will be able to touch people that are shut in, that feel like there’s nowhere for support, that no one cares. We’ll reach people that have really almost given up. Because of everything going on, they’ve locked themselves in their homes and they don’t come out. So we’ll give them a smile, we’ll give them encouragement and we’ll give them food. The money that we’ve raised will be able to help us all through the year to be consistent with those people to make sure that we reach them every week.”

During the pandemic, the organization has seen an increase in new clients they have never seen before. However, they have also lost many clients because many have died, Richard said.

“They have been replaced by all new people that, because of this pandemic, are actually eligible to come,” she said. “Those people that have been coming wouldn’t normally come because they were working or they were financially OK, but because of the pandemic and the layoffs and the job market, they’ve started coming.”

Richard said she wants the community to know how much she and the board appreciate everything they’ve been doing, not just the monetary donation. Every prayer, every acknowledgement, is an encouragement to help them supply the needs of those in the community who are suffering.