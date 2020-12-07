Lufkin police arrested Billy Ray Horace, 21, of Lufkin, after he reportedly resisted arrest and ran from the scene of a crime.
Police and Texas Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report that a 2018 Ford Fusion was stolen from a home in the 100 block of Lost Pines Circle early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
Around the same time, similar reports were coming in of vehicle burglaries in the Brookhollow subdivision — one in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive and another in the 100 block of Bending Oak Street.
The DPS trooper assisting in the investigation found the stolen Ford and began pursuing the car at 3:40 a.m. Sunday that resulted in three black males bailing out near Water Oak at Spanish Moss Drive, according to the press release.
The individuals fled on foot, leading officers on a search for several hours. The officers were unable to locate them, the press release states.
While one officer was on his way home, still in uniform, around 6:15 a.m., he saw two men who matched the suspects’ descriptions walking down Old Union Road away from the Brookhollow subdivision.
The press release states the officer called dispatch and asked for units to be sent that way while he followed the men to a nearby gas station where he witnessed them asking people for a ride.
“To prevent a Good Samaritan from unknowingly giving a ride to two men who just committed multiple felonies, the officer confronted the suspects before on-duty officers arrived,” the press release states. “That is when one of the men, later identified as Billy Horace, 21, of Lufkin, resisted and punched the officer in the mouth and face. The other suspect fled on foot and was not located.”
The officer managed to take Horace into custody, though he fought him, according to the press release. The officer sustained a busted lip and swelling and redness to his face.
Horace was arrested for assault of a public servant and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The press release states he was in possession of a black Vera Bradley backpack with a floral interior containing two pistols with ammo, work-style gloves, two flashlights, a manicure set and a cellphone.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Horace remained in the Angelina County Jail on a $1,500 bond for the unlawful carrying of a weapon charge.
Two additional motor vehicles were reported seen in the 1500 block of Wildbriar Drive Sunday morning, and investigators believe they are connected to this incident. The burglaries remain under investigation and additional charges may be pending, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.