The Lufkin Police Department will continue its commitment to active-attack response with Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training school later this month.
The department has conducted active attack training annually since 2002. In 2003, Lufkin police became one of the first agencies in the state to train its entire force on ALERRT concepts and principles, according to Police Chief David Thomas.
“This is our training standard — it’s not a new concept or in response to anything that has happened recently or nationally,” Thomas said.
ALERRT sets the national standard on active attack response and was created by a group of San Marcos police officers following the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.
“ALERRT and Texas State University study each active shooter event to create the national standard and then make recommendations on how agencies should respond,” Thomas said.
Lufkin officers also train with Lufkin Fire Department in a program known as Active Attack Integrated Response or AAIR school. Paramedics teach officers basic casualty care, while officers teach them active scene building entry.
“We train with our paramedics so if the worst does occur, they aren’t on the outer edge of a scene — they’re in there with us to maximize lifesaving efforts,” Thomas said.
The same week LPD is conducting its ALERRT school, Thomas will teach an ALERRT course in Houston for coastal law enforcement agencies. The school is a five-day “train the trainer” course designed to teach agencies how to conduct their own active-attack training.
“Here at LPD, we have eight ALERRT-certified instructors, Thomas said. “It is valuable to have instructors within an agency who can constantly train for incidents.”
Next month the Department will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Encounters (CRASE) course for the public from 6-8 p.m. July 12 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. You do not have to register for the class. Children are welcome to attend but the subject matter may not hold the attention of younger children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.