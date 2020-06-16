The city of Lufkin held its annual Flag Day celebration at Louis Bronaugh Park on Monday evening.
Citizens and veterans gathered to commemorate the occasion, and a cool breeze broke through the stifling heat to wave the flags on stage and seated proudly behind the crowd on the hill in the park.
The event was punctuated by musical performances of "America the Beautiful" by Ashley Conlon, taps by Ricky Gay and a moving final moment when everyone pledged allegiance to the flag and sang along to Gay's trumpet rendition of the national anthem.
Kaelin Morris said the ceremony is important to her because it gives people a chance to remember and appreciate the country and those who serve it.
"I know we're dealing with a lot right now, but it's also very important for us to remember that we are unified just like our United States of America," she said.
"I know that we have Veterans Day and Memorial Day, but when I really think about it, they should be honored every day because every day we're allowed to walk free and every day we're able to live in a country that is peaceful and without war ... we appreciate that — the freedom we have here," Davina Morris said.
Bishop Kendrick Morris of Harvest Family Worship Center gave the invocation and Mayor Bob Brown headed the proceedings, including a history of the day, established by an act of the U.S. Congress on Aug. 3, 1945.
National Flag Week is proclaimed every June 14, and the National Flag Day Foundation was chartered in 1982 to "conduct education programs and encourage all Americans to pause for the Pledge of Allegiance on Flag Day, June 14."
"National Flag Day celebrates our nation's symbol of unity, a democracy and a republic and stands for our country's devotion to freedom, to the rule of all and equal rights for all," Brown said.
The American Legion Chapter 113 held a demonstration of the folding of the flag and its symbolism during the ceremony, as well. Michele Scuito, commander of Chapter 113 Auxiliary and Air Force veteran of Desert Storm, said the flag-folding ceremony represents the same religious principals on which the country was founded.
The stars and stripes along with the red, white and blue all symbolize something, and every fold of the flag has a different meaning that Scuito explained.
"When the flag is completely folded, the stars are up, most reminding us of our national motto: 'In God We Trust,'" Scuito said. "After the flag is completely folded and tucked in, it has the appearance of a cocked hat, ever reminding us of the soldiers who served under Gen. George Washington and the sailors and marines who served under Capt. John Paul Jones and were followed by their comrades and shipmates in the U.S. Armed Forces, preserving for us the rights, privileges and freedoms we enjoy today."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.