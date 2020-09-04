The Huntington Devilettes rolled to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-14 win over the Crockett Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
Huntington leaders were Layla Hlavaty (7 aces), Halle Flynt (24 assists, 4 digs), Kaylee Rivenbark (5 digs), Anna Johnson (4 aces), Kara Teer (7 kills, 3 aces) and Faith Ellis (12 kills, block).
Huntington moved to 6-3 on the season with the win.
The Devilettes’ JV took a 25-2, 25-16 win over Crockett. Huntington standouts were Brooke Johnson, Harleigh Havard and Avery Williams.
Huntington’s JV moved to 5-4 with the win.
The Devilettes will host Shelbyville on Friday with the varsity starting at 4:30 p.m.
