CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin has received the American College of Cardiology’s highest designation as a HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for the third consecutive year.
“CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin has demonstrated its commitment to providing Deep East Texas with excellent heart care,’’ Dr. Phillip D. Levy, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board, said.
“To maintain the designation by the ACC as a HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for three consecutive years is a momentous achievement,’’ said Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, FACC, ACC Cardiovascular Champion and the hospital’s chief of cardiology.
‘‘This incredible recognition exemplifies the world-class cardiovascular care available to patients in Angelina and surrounding counties. CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin and The Heart Institute continue to be at the forefront in the fight against heart disease in Deep East Texas. I am proud of our Heart Care Team for their commitment and collaboration to achieve world-class patient care right here at home. This achievement signifies faster care, better care, better coordination with better outcomes that improve quality of life for all East Texas patients.”
The hospital is one of only six in the state and 28 in the country recognized in 2020. It’s been honored each year since becoming one of the American College of Cardiology’s original 10 pioneers in 2018.
In addition, CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin was awarded four other accreditations by the American College of Cardiology — a feat matched by only one other acute care hospital in Texas.
These accreditations include electrophysiology accreditation, as well as the highest level of chest pain accreditation with primary PCI and resuscitation, heart failure accreditation and cath lab with PCI accreditation.
These accreditations prove the commitment of CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin’s staff and physicians to meeting the highest of standards regarding timely and accurate diagnoses, high-quality treatment and improving current processes, according to the Accreditation Services of American College of Cardiology.
The ACC program celebrates pioneers in cardiovascular health and praises commitment to innovative, high-quality care. Designated ACC HeartCARE Centers of Excellence must meet several criteria including participating in at least two ACC Accreditation Services programs, NCDR registries and targeted quality improvement campaigns.
“The HeartCARE Center of Excellence designation and the ACC accreditations earned are possible through the collaborative efforts with nursing staff, ER, Cath Lab staff and physicians,’’ Dr. M. Musa Khan, FACC, medical director of the hospital’s cath lab, said. ‘‘Our cardiovascular program exemplifies our dedication to providing exceptional care and improving the quality of life for our patients.”
“The prestigious accreditations earned by our facility are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our cardiovascular team.’’ Monte Bostwick, president and CEO of CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin, said. ‘‘I couldn’t be prouder of the patient care provided by our physicians and staff.
‘‘This is evidence of the successful collaboration of The Heart Institute of East Texas cardiologists and CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin to provide the highest quality cardiovascular care in Deep East Texas.”
