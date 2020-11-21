To start this column off this week before Thanksgiving, please help me welcome Jackie Zimmerman to The Lufkin Daily News as publisher.
Everyone in the public service business has a great appreciation for Jackie and the skill set she brings to The Lufkin Daily News. She knows Lufkin/Angelina County and will bring a “hometown” touch to our hometown newspaper.
Jackie has touched many lives and worked with many opinionated leaders in this community and will certainly be a positive addition to The Lufkin Daily News. Please join me in welcoming her as the newspaper’s publisher.
I previously have stated in this column that Thanksgiving is my favorite time of the year. That feeling has always been based on the gathering of family to fellowship and feast on wonderful meals.
We are going to switch locations and numbers this year and my prayer is for everyone to remain healthy and full of respect for space and distance and still feel comfortable with the sharing of our traditional meal and enjoying each other’s company. My wish is the same for each of you and my prayer is for us all to remain healthy and safe as we prepare for our Christmas season after the feast.
We truly are blessed to live in a community that cares for and respects other people. Please know that it does not go unnoticed when you do kind deeds and it does not go unnoticed when our retail and corporate citizens participate in our city.
Lufkin Industries will light up Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit at 5 p.m. Dec. 5, keeping downtown Lufkin looking festive and active.
As the mayor of this great city, it is heartwarming to see Lufkin Industries step forward and continue this 50-plus-year tradition. Ownership may have changed, but the corporate commitment is stronger than ever, and we are so grateful for this tradition to continue moving forward. Bless you, “Lufkin.”
The city of Lufkin Christmas parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
Like most things and events in the year 2020, the parade will be different. The floats will stand still and the parade watchers will drive by the floats as families.
Watch for location informationand instructions in the next couple of weeks, and come out and support our dedicated participants.
The Pitser Garrison Convention Center staff and Downtown Lufkin Association have gone the extra mile to protect us while still having an event to kick off the holiday season.
Enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday and then prepare your hearts and minds for the Christmas season.
The season is not just for gifts and family gatherings. The Christmas season is to celebrate the birth of our Christ Child.
This Christmas, let’s all reflect on the year that is passing by us and thank our Heavenly Father for allowing us to make it to the end of year 2020 and pray for healing and health in the new year arriving.
Bless each of you and have a wonderful and memorable Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.