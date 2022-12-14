I was headed into town to do a little Christmas shopping when I passed an old pickup truck pulling a trailer with what appeared to be all they owned loaded on it.

As I got closer, I wondered where they were coming from or going to. Were they making a new start, just moving across town, moving to East Texas for new opportunity, and why were they moving during the holidays?

Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.