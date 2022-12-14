I was headed into town to do a little Christmas shopping when I passed an old pickup truck pulling a trailer with what appeared to be all they owned loaded on it.
As I got closer, I wondered where they were coming from or going to. Were they making a new start, just moving across town, moving to East Texas for new opportunity, and why were they moving during the holidays?
It really got me to thinking about how we have the wrong idea when it comes to Christmas. I thought as I watched that old truck drive around the Lufkin loop that some people might be having a rough time making ends meet this Christmas. And while most of us shop for presents to go under the tree, the ‘‘giving’’ part of Christmas shouldn’t be about how much money we spend gifting to someone else. Holidays are about much more. Holidays for the family in the old truck could have been about a new beginning.
East Texas has some great agencies and individuals who wait all year to help others during the holidays. Some have one goal and that is to make sure every child has a gift to open Christmas morning. Others want to make sure there is food on the table for families in need. These are worthy organizations.
TxDOT also is about giving in a different way. We make sure almost daily that you are armed with the information necessary for you arrive at your destination safely.
I can hear some of you chuckle at classifying safety information as a ‘‘gift.’’ But it is. How else would you know the best and safest routes to travel? And if you aren’t sure you can get somewhere safely, why would you go?
Many of you will travel during the holiday season, while some will have family traveling to visit you. Some of you are already planning a New Year’s Eve party to celebrate the new year, and I know we are all planning to begin a new year with hopes of good health and happiness.
We hope whatever your holiday plans include that you will choose to keep safety in mind. No doubt, the roadways will be busier than usual in coming days. I hope you choose to drive sober and put the phone away. Stay alert and buckle up, because you don’t know if the drivers around you are making safe choices. Visit drivetexas.org to check for road closures and conditions before you travel.
A new start, whether it is the beginning of a new year, a new destination or moving to begin life somewhere else, will be more successful if you begin it with staying safe and practicing the safe rules of the roadway.
TxDOT wishes you all a safe trip to your chosen destinations for the holidays, and we hope that as we all turn the page and make new starts in the coming new year, we will remember and be grateful for how we safely arrived.
Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.
