The Salvation Army is asking the communities of Lufkin and Nacogdoches to consider donating to the Angel Tree this year as requests have doubled and 200 angels remain unclaimed.
“You have the opportunity to provide hope, you have the opportunity to help someone who is in need,” Capt. Jenifer Phillips said. “The Salvation Army is calling this Rescue Christmas this year because the need has always been there, but it is just greater than ever this year. You are standing in the place of someone else who can’t stand for themself.”
The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year. Individuals or businesses can adopt the angels at Walmart, Lufkin Mall, Olive Garden, Old Navy, Belk, Hobby Lobby, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, the Southside Bank location at 2510 W. Frank St. and the Southside Bank location at 541 S. Timberland Drive.
The Lufkin Salvation Army needs 150 Angel Tree donations, and the Nacogdoches Salvation Army needs 50. Phillips said Lufkin’s requests went from 300 to 600 this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Phillips said applicants undergo a thorough vetting process to prove they are Angelina County residents and that they have custody of their children.
They cross-check with other entities like Toys for Tots and Love INC to make sure individuals cannot gain assistance from everyone.
“We try to make sure we can promise all of our donors that we know these children reside here, that these are actual children and we are being as thorough as we can,” she said. “We might not catch everything, but we do want to make sure that we’re doing our due diligence.”
They ask families for a need and a wish under $50 specific for each child and senior, a need being something they would use on a daily basis.
“We call this a homeless prevention program, as well, because we don’t want everyone in January, or even December, having to make a choice when their bills hit and they’ve spent all their money,” Phillips said. “With COVID-19 this year and so many people having job loss or reduced hours and pay, there’s a lot of decisions that are being made, especially during the Christmas season. We want to alleviate that for as many families as possible.”
Walmart has also partnered with the Salvation Army to allow individuals to order online at WalmartAngelTree.com and search The Salvation Army Lufkin to order items that will be delivered directly to the local facility and benefit local families.
The donations are needed by Friday so they can be counted, sorted and distributed at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center on Dec. 16.
“I love that there are still people in the world who are grateful and know that someone might have sacrificed or thought outside of themself in order for someone to have Christmas for their kids,” Phillips said. “It makes me tear up to think about because I know on those days, there are so many joyful tears, and who doesn’t want joyful tears?”
