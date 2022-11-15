Volunteers on Monday held potatoes, carrots and other produce inside the Christian Information and Service Center as they waited to load the food into the baskets of clients in need.
Those volunteers will be spending every morning from 9-11:30 a.m. through Friday doing the exact same thing as CISC feeds its clients with a Thanksgiving food distribution.
Clients who come the rest of the week to receive food will need to bring their CISC card, a photo ID, proof that they live in Angelina County and a large rectangular basket.
Registered clients will receive a box of dried food items at their first stop before moving to the back of the center to receive protein and fresh produce items.
CISC is expecting to feed up to 1,200 clients this week, assistant executive director Clare Dunning said.
“This is our way of making sure the community has something for Thanksgiving and that they have food to share with family,” she said. “Since we don’t do stuff for Christmas, this is our big thing we like to do and we make sure to get Angelina County served.”
Jackie Whitaker said she has been volunteering off and on for approximately 15 years. She began volunteering with CISC because she was tired of sitting at home, and felt the need to get out and do something productive with her time.
“And when I got here, I realized the blessing that you receive is just absolutely unspeakable,” she said. “You realize that not only are you helping yourself, but you’re helping all of these people that need help.”
Volunteering for the Thanksgiving food distribution brings tears to Whitaker’s eyes because it makes her think of how many people there are who are truly in need.
“There are so many organizations out there trying to help, but sometimes people don’t have access to those organizations,” she said. “But they can come here and get what they need.”
Volunteer Janet Tareilo has been serving clients for a little more than a year; her husband signed them both up to volunteer. Tareilo said kept with it because as soon as she met the clients there ‘‘was no going back.’’
“Once you meet the clients, you understand that there is a physical need for food, or emotional needs to have someone be kind to them,” she said. “Everyone here lives in that world of physical help and being friendly with them.”
Helping with events including the Thanksgiving food distribution has helped Tareilo realize just how blessed she is.
“I have met very few people that are not thankful, that are not kindhearted and so relieved to know they can come here and get food,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.