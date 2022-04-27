“Where will our country find leaders with integrity, courage, strength — all the family values — in 10, 20, 30 years? The answer is that you are teaching them, loving them and raising them right now,” said Barbara Bush, former first lady and wife of President George H.W. Bush.
The children she had in mind 10, 20 and 30 years ago are now leaders in our present communities and nation. They are our next door neighbors, teachers in our classrooms, health care workers, decision makers in our public offices, and parents to another generation who will step into these roles in fewer years than we realize.
The development of individuals with the traits of integrity, courage and strength she speaks about continue to be important today. This moral character and the courage to act upon it will continue to make a difference far into the future, beyond our understanding of its influence of power to affect change because of the impact today’s classroom teacher, family member or mentor has on a child’s understanding and growth in moral courage.
Courage is defined by Dr. Laura Markham, founder of Aha! Parenting, as being afraid and doing the right thing anyway. She points out that moral courage is more complicated.
In times such as the present, moral courage as part of a child’s character development has never been more important. The ability to stand up for what is right, to challenge injustice, to find within ourselves the fortitude to “do the right thing” is not something with which any of us are born.
When the decision must be made to do what’s right, we depend on who we are as a person, according to Markham, and where children are involved, that ability is developed through the influence of the adults in their lives.
Darcy Kimmel tells us in her online post “Courage,The Backbone of Character” that courageous integrity emboldens children to tell the truth, courageous poise keeps our children from writing off a friend who has taken a wrong run in life, and courageous generosity is the decision to donate weekly allowance to the local food bank instead of buying a game.
Markham, on her Aha! Parenting website, lists three areas in which adults influence children to develop moral courage and integrity as lifelong traits.
The first part of helping a child develop moral courage is to develop our own. Second, pay attention to teachable moments; and, third, remember children develop courage along with maturity — over time. The most important thing is having an adult in their life who thinks about these things.
Maya Angelou made the statement, “One isn’t necessarily born with courage, but one is born with potential. Without courage, we cannot practice any other virtue with consistency. We can’t be kind, true, merciful, generous or honest.”
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School includes courage as part of our values statement. It is an important part of our mission to accept the role in developing this potential in our students. We are dedicated to modeling integrity, courage and strength in our daily work as we teach and prepare our students to lead with moral courage as well as integrity and strength as examples to others for the next 10, 20, 30 years.
