If you have lost a spouse, you know your life has changed forever.
The daily emotions and challenges can seem hard to bear. East Texans are invited to participate in this encouraging seminar from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14 at Carroway Funeral Home, 2704 S. John Redditt Drive. Cost is $5 for the participant booklet.
Visit griefshare.org for more information or contact Karen Norton at Karen@lufkin.org.
GriefShare
The GriefShare Seminar is an international program that utilizes a support group setting to assist those who are grieving the death of a loved one. Each session, guided by a facilitator and co-facilitators, includes a video seminar and the opportunity to interact with others who have experienced similar losses.
Norton has facilitated GriefShare in Lufkin since 2009. The group is nondenominational, but does feature biblical teachings about grief and the recovery process. People of different faiths attend and benefit from the program.
Each person’s grief journey is unique.
“One thing that GriefShare facilitators do not do is tell you to get over it,” Norton said.
“You cannot get over it, you cannot go around it, you have to go through it, and we’re willing to guide you through it at your pace.”
The program has a $20 registration fee, which covers the cost of the participant’s workbook needed for the 13-week seminar. People may join a GriefShare seminar at any point as each session is “self-contained.”
GriefShare will begin Jan. 21 and meet every Thursday through April 15. The seminar will be from 6-8 p.m. and will meet at Carroway Funeral Home, 2704 S. John Redditt Drive. Pre-registration is not required but encouraged through the website.
