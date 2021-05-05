NACOGDOCHES — SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey announced on Monday a contract extension for women’s head basketball coach Mark Kellogg. The agreement extends Kellogg’s contract through the 2025-26 season and comes on the heels of a 24-3 campaign that saw the Ladyjacks sweep the Southland Conference championships and advance to the NCAA Tournament.
Kellogg and his team captured SFA’s first regular-season title since the 2014-15 season and its first Southland Tournament title and NCAA tournament appearance since 2006.
“We are excited to be able to offer this well deserved and merited contract extension to Coach Kellogg,” Ivey said. “Coming off a remarkable season that was filled with adversity and challenges, our priority was to be able to protect and continue to move our program forward. As we transition into the WAC, securing Coach Kellogg and being able to continue the momentum of our Ladyjack basketball program is critical to our long term success. The future is bright for our program and we are excited that Coach Kellogg will remain with us.”
The dominant 2020-21 campaign by the Ladyjacks was one of the best seasons for the team in recent history. SFA completed an unblemished run through conference play with a 14-0 record while posting a 40-point margin of victory in those games. The Ladyjacks led the nation in turnovers forced (23.74/game) and total steals (356) while ranking Top 5 nationally in scoring defense (2nd- 51.0), scoring margin (2nd-29.2), turnover margin (3rd-8.00), steals per game (3rd-13.2), field goal percentage defense (4th-33.7) and field goal percentage (5th-48.2).
“It is an honor and a privilege to be the head coach at SFA,” Kellogg said. “The Nacogdoches and SFA communities are special and we are certainly appreciative of the commitment to Ladyjack basketball. Thank you to President Gordon and Ryan Ivey for their trust and support as we continue to pour into this program, our players, our fans and this great institution. We will continue to work toward achieving all of our goals on and off the court.”
Kellogg was named the ninth head coach in program history on May 11, 2015, and will begin his seventh season at the helm of the Ladyjacks in 2021-22.
