Hudson ISD administration responded to an incident at the middle school Friday morning in which a single student allegedly engaged in conduct that posed a "terroristic threat" toward others on the campus by means of a letter or written statement.
HMS staff and principals were made aware of the concern first thing Friday morning, superintendent Donny Webb said.
Middle school principals and assistant principals immediately contacted the district’s police department and notified Webb of what was going on, he said.
“The student was immediately removed from class while the campus administration and district police department investigated the situation,” he said. “The administration has attempted contact with parents of all students/persons believed to be included in the potential threatening statement of the alleged student. Most parents were directly contacted, while a few have been left messages to return contact to the appropriate administrator.”
Specific details of the situation cannot be provided due to the nature of this investigation, Webb said.
"At this time, there’s not much more to say," he said. "Exact details of the situation cannot be disclosed."
Webb said the situation "was handled immediately and the potential threat to anyone was alleviated."
“I would like to thank our team and police department for their immediate action to a circumstance such as this. I also commend the student body for reporting such information that led to this rapid response.
"It is always our goal to provide a safe atmosphere for our staff and students. Unfortunately, there are times that schools and other organizations face such issues. We thank you for your support as we continue to be transparent regarding safety and other concerns in our district.”
