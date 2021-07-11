An Angelina County man died in a motorcycle crash this afternoon on Roland Marshall Road in Zavalla, according to a report from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Bryan Smith, 47, of Zavalla, the report states. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County justice of the peace.
Around 3 p.m., Smith was traveling northbound on a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle on Roland Marshall Road, approximately 3 miles south of state Highway 63, when he drove off the roadway to the right and overturned, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.
