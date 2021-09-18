East Texans will be introduced to a world of imagination as the Broadway musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” takes to the Temple Theater stage at 6:30 p.m. on March 12, 2022.
The show, presented by the Angelina Arts Alliance, is a re-imagination of the classic story by Roald Dahl.
“Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory ... to a lucky few,” according to a press release from the Angelina Arts Alliance. “That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination.
‘’Now’s your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before — get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more at this everlasting showstopper.”
Ginger Trotter, the operations manager for the arts alliance, said, “This family-friendly live performance will have the youngsters and the young at heart singing along to childhood classics.’’
Season subscribers can purchase (golden) tickets Sept. 20-30. Tickets are available to the public on Oct. 1 at the Angelina Arts Alliance box office between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or by calling 633-5454.
