Angelina College head men’s basketball coach J.J. Montgomery, along with his assistant Ra’Kim Hollis, wasted no time hitting the recruiting trail following their inaugural season in 2021-2022. Their efforts already are beginning to show up on next year’s roster.
Recently, the Roadrunners announced the signing of Hugi Hallgrimsson, a 6-foot-10 power forward from Iceland with a long list of credentials. Hallgrimsson has participated in several youth national teams, including the 2018 U-16 National Team (in Sarajevo), the 2019 U-18 National Team (in Oradea) and the 2021 U-20 National Team in Estonia.
Along the way, Hallgrimsson netted numerous individual awards. He was named the 2016-17 U-18 National Cup Winner MVP after finishing with 20 points, 22 rebounds, 10 blocks and five assists. In 2019, he was Tournament MVP for the Scania Cup winners after averaging 26 points per game. In 2020-21, his team finished as the U-20 national champions; and in 2020-21, his squad earned the title as Men’s 1st Division Playoff/League Champions.
Montgomery said his new Roadrunner really “fits the system we have in place” and one in which Hallgrimsson should thrive.
“Hugi’s a guy who can do multiple things on the offense end,” Montgomery said. “He has a great basketball IQ, a very smart player, and he can stretch the floor with his shooting.
“He’s a great passer, can play inside or outside and he reads defenses very well.”
Defensively, Montgomery said, Hallgrimsson is a tenacious rebounder who can “really clean up the glass” and a defender who communicates well while possessing the ability to switch off on either smaller or larger players.
After employing mostly “small-ball” tactics throughout his first year as AC head coach, Montgomery sees Hallgrimsson filling a needed role in the paint.
“With Errol White (the ’Runners’ leading rebounder in 2021-22) returning, we think he and Hugi are going to be a very tough combination for opposing teams,” Mongtomery said. “You have two guys who work extremely hard and compete the entire game. Those two guys will be keys for us throughout the season, and once they get their chemistry down, it’s going to be something special to watch.”
Montgomery added that Hallgrimsson will fit right into the culture Montgomery and Hollis are building with the Roadrunner program.
“The program we are building is surrounded by positivity, hard work, commitment, dedication, academics (strong), respect, honor and greatness,” Montgomery said.” Hugi Hallgrimsson brings all these ingredients, and this is the type of player we need around our program.
“I honestly feel that Hugi can be an all-conference player in his first season at Angelina College, and when his time is up at AC, he will be a part of someone’s division one program.”
The Roadrunners open the 2022-23 season in November.
