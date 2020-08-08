In the aftermath of the Nazi atrocities to the Jews, Martin Niemoller (a Lutheran pastor who had been imprisoned by Hitler from 1938 to 1945 for defending the church) expressed his regret for not doing more. He wrote a poem that expresses my grave concern about being silent.
Talking about Hitler, he said “First they came for the socialist and I was not a socialist and so I did not speak up; then they came for the trade unionist, and I was not a trade unionist so I did not speak up; and then they came for the Jews, and I was not a Jew so I did not speak up; and then they came for me but there was no one left to speak up for me.”
The love of God in me compels me to speak the truth for Black lives and all other lives. I happen to agree 100% with the inclusive idea that every life matters regardless of skin color, religious or non-religious thought or affiliation, political persuasion, unborn, young or old, gay, straight or transgender.
Life is created by God and precious. None are more or less important, regardless of conduct, however conduct itself must be restrained or promoted in a free society.
Most Americans who are genuinely concerned about police violence simply want to make their voice heard in peaceful protest. They must be given the freedom to do that.
That is not the intent of the leadership of Black Lives Matter however, they want anarchy as a means of overthrowing our government. They are admittedly Marxist (Communist). Under communism, no lives matter except those who are in control. They don’t care about Black lives except as pawns in their revolution. They use lies and exaggeration to get people to feel justified to violence and destruction of life and property. Hate and guilt become the catalyst for conduct that defies the rule of law and good order.
Black deaths are being used as a ruse to create class warfare. Their first objectives in control are to eliminate law enforcement, destroy the nuclear family, erase our history and cancel our culture. I know that is not the intent of any of the people that I know, but the expectation of the BLM leadership is for aggrieved minorities to just follow the Pied Piper.
We must not allow some who hate America to pervert and conscript the truth into a false narrative with conduct that is antithetical to the very truth itself. It is our responsibility to educate ourselves and warn our family and friends of impending danger.
The Black Lives Matter movement knows that in order to accomplish its goals, it must silence opposition by intimidation and threats. I will no doubt face their wrath for daring to expose their motives and methods. I am not looking to be a martyr, but love for America and my fellow man (Black and white) compels me to speak up.
The late Congressman John Lewis, a revered Black man, whose life was intertwined with Martin Luther King’s march for integration, said ,“If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to say something.”
He also said, “Before we went on any protest, whether it was sit-ins, or the freedom rides or any march, we prepared ourselves and we were well disciplined. We were committed to the way of peace — the way of non-violence — the way of love — the way of life as the way of living.”
If the conduct we see does not honor the Lord, comport with our great Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Rule of Law, please speak up or be prepared to accept the consequences.
