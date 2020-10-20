The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas will conduct controlled burns in the Angelina Forest and Sabine National Forest as conditions allow through Thursday.
The areas affected include Bannister Wildlife Management Area and Turkey Hill Wilderness Area on the Angelina National Forest, and Moore Plantation Wildlife Management Area and Indian Mounds Wilderness Area on the Sabine National Forest.
The controlled burn areas will be marked with signs as needed to include signboards and electronic road signs. Those near national forests may see smoke columns, reduced visibility in low lying areas, and additional traffic along Forest Service roads.
“Our primary concern is for the safety of the public,” Jamie Sowell, National Forests and Grasslands in Texas fire management officer, said. “We want the public to know what we’re doing when we conduct burns in the national forest. These are controlled fires conducted by experienced, qualified firefighters who work as a team to ignite, monitor, and ensure that the fire stays within the control lines.”
Controlled burning reduces the chances of a wildfire spreading out of control, and burning underbrush promotes new growth of tender vegetation that is beneficial to wildlife such as deer, turkey and birds. And as urban development continues to edge closer to the forest, controlled burning also protects subdivisions, businesses and transportation corridors from potential wildfires.
The Forest Service is burning only when weather conditions are most favorable and based on daily fire weather forecasts from the National Weather Service. Forest Service fire personnel take into account weather conditions and fire behavior before conducting a burn.
For those with respiratory problems, the Forest Service recommends they close windows and ventilate their homes by using the air conditioning or heating system. Some may want to leave the area until the smoke clears. Anyone sensitive to smoke to contact the local Ranger’s Office to provide information so the Forest Sercice can notify them in advance of planned burns in their area. If drivers encounter smoke on the road, they should reduce their speed and use low beam lights to become more visible to other traffic.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.