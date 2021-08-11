Friends across the world are grieving the death of Robert Poland Jr., a longtime community member who is remembered for his work with Angelina College and an infectiously kind spirit.
“Everybody considered him their best friend — everybody,” Robert’s wife, Linda, said. “I did, his daughters, his grandchildren, and just about every other person did.”
She laughed with her daughters Amy Poland Preyer and Jeanie Poland McCusker E.D.D. as they thought about the process to select pallbearers. Everyone they contacted was surprised to be considered a close enough friend to be given that honor; while Roberts was their best friend, they knew he loved everyone dearly.
“He made them all feel like he was their best friend. He could make you feel so important,” Linda said.
“Robert, he can connect to anybody,” District Judge Bob Inselmann said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re the welder at Texas Foundries when he was there or the president or CEO of a major corporation. He could connect with anybody.”
Inselmann said he was the coolest person he had ever met.
“What comes to mind is his enthusiasm about life,” said Jack Gorden, a lifelong friend of Robert’s. “Whether it was business, family, music, friendships — I mean, you could not meet Robert and not love him. He just had a way with meeting people and strangers. It was unique.”
His love of travel sent him across the world, oftentimes with his family, but also for business. Regardless of the trip, though, he couldn’t help picking up friends along the way, Linda said.
“He made friends in every place we went, but especially in India, where he did a lot of business,” she said.
Linda laughingly recalled his fascination with the English language; they would joke about words and how they’re used. Robert’s favorite was “magnificent,” she said.
“If it was a person, a movie, a vacation — anything that he really thought was good, it was magnificent,” she said. “That would be my word for Robert: He was a magnificent person.”
“To know him was to love him,” McCusker said.
His interest in music was world-renowned, as was his love for his children, grandchildren and Angelina College.
“He was a Christian beyond everything else,” Linda said. “He was a loving, faithful, fun and somewhat crazy husband. Crazy in the best sense of the word. And generous to an extreme.”
Gorden’s favorite memory of Robert was when the two were roommates at Stephen F. Austin State University in the spring of 1967. They went out late one night to get breakfast at Shepherd’s and, as boys do, they bantered back and forth about who did what things best.
“One thing leads to another and we’ve challenged each other to walk from Nacogdoches to Lufkin that night,” Gorden said.
This was before U.S. Highway 59 became the corridor it is today, he said. So the traffic wasn’t that bad and the two headed off.
“We got to the river bridge and we had raw places on our feet, so we traded shoes so they’d be rubbing in different places,” he said.
They got pretty close to Lufkin and decided it was time to turn back and were grateful for a stranger who stopped to offer them a ride home.
The two men’s shared interests were a big part of what kept them friends for such a long time. The only thing they didn’t share was Robert’s experience in Vietnam. It was there he was exposed to Agent Orange and would suffer from it for the rest of his life.
“I never heard any complaint,” Inselmann said. “You knew he hurt, he had nerve damage. But he said it is not an excuse to not do something. Most people would complain or whine about it or make it a limit. He was never limited.”
Inselmann remembers the smell of good barbecue when he thinks of Robert, he said. He’d go down to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and barbecue all week.
“That’s where he taught me. He said, ‘It’s not how long you live, it’s how long you stay awake’,” Inselmann said. “He could go days without sleeping. I guess he might have been 74 in human years, but probably lived 218 just staying awake.”
His vision for the future was what Inselmann will miss most. Robert was ahead of his time and thinking about decades to come, with the understanding he may not see them. He could be thanked for his work with establishing the Temple Theater and Angelina College’s baseball fields.
Robert was incredibly fun but made a point to be there for his daughters and grandchildren, Poland Preyer and McCusker said. He never missed a softball game, school concert or anything despite being a traveling salesman, Poland Preyer said.
“He was always there, just to the day,” she said. “He never missed an opportunity to be with any of us.”
He took his family across the world, but loved Hawaii the best. Everything he could do, he would. And he’d do it a couple times. First with his wife, then with his children and eventually his grandchildren.
He also was proud of his work with First Christian Church, where he taught for more than 20 years, Gorden said. Robert relished his ability to help the college and students to progress themselves, he said.
“Angelina College would be his biggest impact on the local community,” Inselmann said. “But he was most proud of his children and his grandchildren. Robert would tell you, no matter what he’s done, the most important thing he accomplished was how good a people all of them are.”
His grandchildren called him Big Boog, a callback to a nickname from high school — Booger.
And he wouldn’t want the world to grieve him, but to use the time they have remembering him to celebrate and have a good time. He’ll be buried in a fringe jacket and cowboy boots, Linda said.
“I guess it gets used too much, but I mean, there’s just not an adequate way to describe him,” Gorden said. “He was a powerhouse of a person. Larger than life.”
Funeral services for Robert Linwood Poland Jr., 74, of Lufkin will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Christian Church. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6-8 p.m. today at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at carrowayfuneralhome.com.
