A Livingston family is asking for the public’s help in finding their teenage son, who’s been missing for more than a week.
Charles Dooley Calcote, 17, is a 5-foot-six, 120-pound white male with an olive complexion, golden brown hair and brown eyes. He also has facial scars by his mouth that look like a half-circle and big, long scars on his head from a dog attack.
The last time he was seen by his mother, Carolyn Calcote, was at 5 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 500 block of Hawkins Road in Livingston.
Charles was helping his mom with their newborn puppies when he left her standing in the yard while he went to use the restroom, Carolyn said.
“I finally got tired of waiting and he was nowhere in sight,” she said. “He left me standing right out in my yard waiting for him. My heart hit the deck and I literally panicked.”
Carolyn believes her son left their home of his own free will, but she firmly believes someone is helping him.
When he left their home that morning, he was wearing a black shirt with a tiny “R” on it, blue jeans with holes in the knee and no shoes. He had a keychain with a mini flashlight on it and no other possessions.
But Charles was spotted at a gas station around 10:47 a.m. that same morning wearing shoes.
“He did end up having some shoes, and that’s how I know someone is definitely helping him,” Carolyn said.
The last person to see Charles was a woman who lives at Escapees RV Club off state Highway 146 in Livingston, but he was no longer wearing shoes at that point.
“He went to her house and did not have any shoes on, and she gave him a pair of red flip-flops and five dollars,” Carolyn said. “He had said he needed to earn some money to buy some shoes, so he asked her if she had any work he could do to earn some money. She had an old lighthouse that’s broken and told him to take it out to the sidewalk, to the garbage, and gave him five dollars for doing that. And he said, ‘I could really use some flip-flops or some shoes.’”
Carolyn said she’s received several tips since then, but video camera surveillance didn’t verify the stories.
“After her, we don’t have any idea,” she said.
Because he left with nothing, “he has no way of even getting a job unless he’s just mowing somebody’s grass for a little quick buck,” she said, adding that she’d love to be able hear from her son, even if just to give him his Social Security card so he can find decent work.
“I’d just like to hear something from him — anything,” she said. “Just to hear his voice again, I’d be OK with that. Just to know he’s alive.”
Anyone who has seen Charles or has any information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810. A $5,000 reward is being offered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.