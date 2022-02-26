A.J. Croce is performing "Croce Plays Croce" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. The show includes his own songs, songs by his dad, Jim Croce, and songs that influenced them both.
Who were some of your influences growing up besides your father?
I love my father's music, though he was not a musical influence. I found the connection to my father's music through his record collection. Ray Charles, Little Richard, ’20s and ’30s country blues, soul, R&B, jazz and old rock ’n' roll were what influenced me.
Which of your dad’s albums is your favorite?
Probably "You Don’t Mess Around With Jim." The 50th anniversary of its release is coming up. Those songs hold a special place in my heart. He worked so hard as a songwriter for such a long time to make it. I feel like I can hear the resolve in his voice in those songs. Plus those tunes are classic. How can you not love the stuff on there!
What is your favorite thing about performing?
Making people happy is the best part of performing. Being able to get on stage and touch folks every show with music is the best feeling!
When you were young, why did you choose piano over other instruments?
It chose me. I heard it in my head, in my ears and in my heart.
Do you change your set based on where you’re performing?
Yes, every night is unique. I try to keep it fresh. There are often fans who have seen me live multiple times so I want to make sure I keep it interesting.
What is the best concert you’ve ever been to?
I saw a gypsy band at a restaurant in Brussels many years ago. I was absolutely inspired. I’ve been fortunate to travel the world and hear music in multiple continents. It definitely broadens your musical perspective.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.