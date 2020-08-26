A tornado watch is in effect in Angelina County until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Angelina County was included in a slew of East Texas and West Louisiana counties put under tornado watch for Wednesday evening as the outer bands of Hurricane Laura begin to sweep through the region.
Rumors of tornadoes in Woodville and Livingston were refuted by their individual county emergency management officials. Representatives of each county said there hadn’t been any tornadoes that touched down as of Wednesday afternoon.
Polk County did create a shelter in Livingston for those unable to shelter with family or friends. They were asked in a Facebook post to go to the Dunbar Gym at 1103 Dunbar Ave. before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Lufkin's Emergency Operations Center listed four additional shelters available for those in need:
Clawson Assembly of God Church, 5569 U.S. Highway 69, Pollok
First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Hospital St., Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center, 3805 North West Stallings Drive, Nacogdoches
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1600 S Pine St., Kountze
