The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service in Texas is accepting applications for the longleaf pine incentive program as part of the environmental quality incentives program. This effort is to help sustain, enhance and restore longleaf pine forests on agricultural land, nonindustrial private forest and Tribal land.
“Through a partnership approach to improve and increase longleaf pine forests, sustainable really is attainable,” said USDA-NRCS state conservationist Kristy Oates. “Landowners can come to us with the desire to re-establish or enhance longleaf pines on their property, and our agency staff can provide the know-how and financial assistance to help them meet their goals.”
This special initiative is open to applicants in the Texas counties that are in the historic range of longleaf pine forests. Applications must be received by NRCS Field Offices by April 29 to be considered for this funding cycle. All interested and eligible producers in the project’s identified counties are encouraged to apply.
The funding is available for landowners and managers in 21 counties: Anderson, Angelina, Chambers, Cherokee, Hardin, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler and Walker.
Approved participants will receive financial assistance for implementing conservation practices including planting longleaf pine, installing firebreaks, conducting prescribed burning and controlling invasive plants.
Landowners in eligible counties should visit their local USDA service center before April 29 to apply. If already a USDA client, a producer can submit applications online via farmers.gov.
