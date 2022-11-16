As the holidays approach, it’s easy to forget to take advantage of your insurance benefits. Now is a good time to review your outstanding health care needs and take full advantage of paid-up deductibles or available funds in Flexible Spending Accounts while you still can.

In considering their health care needs, people also should consider the best strategy for using their available health insurance plan benefits. Take advantage of unused benefits to complete outstanding treatments or recommended tests or procedures before the year ends.

Drew Emery is the CEO at Woodland Heights Medical Center. His email address is andrew.emery@woodlandheights.net.