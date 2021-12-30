Editor’s note: Newsroom staff of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 2 local story of 2021. We are counting down the top 10 local stories, with the No. 1 story scheduled to run Dec. 31.
Local authorities rang in the New Year in 2021 looking for a Lufkin man accused of shooting a convenience store clerk in the head at Adeel’s #2 in Hudson on New Year’s Eve. The suspect — Jordan Franklin Hartt, 31 — was arrested the next week in Dickinson.
That incident set the tone for another year in which officers investigated dozens of shootings.
Bullets rained over the community in 2020, as well, with “shots fired” calls on the police scanner a near-nightly routine. That violence escalated in 2021, with 11 people shot dead in Angelina County, while five from Lufkin were charged in the shooting death of a Nacogdoches man and a Lufkin man was shot and killed in Tyler County.
Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas chalks up the psychology behind the recent gun violence to a “lack of respect for life and authority.”
“Not only police officers,” he said, “but teachers, coaches, referees — everybody.”
The gun violence reached a critical point in early August with an uptick in drive-by shootings in Lufkin and Nacogdoches resulting in officials from both cities urging residents to report any suspicious activity. Lufkin Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit began patrolling high-incident areas and making vehicle and pedestrian contacts to locate suspects and witnesses.
Gun violence erupted on Sept. 7 with two separate officer-involved shooting deaths, both of which involved suspects threatening law enforcement personnel with guns, according to Lufkin Police and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reports.
There were four additional officer-involved shootings in Angelina County in 2021, with one of those also resulting in death after a suicidal person discharged a firearm close to deputies and a deputy returned fire, according to a sheriff’s office report.
The last couple months of the year, there have been fewer gun violence incidents.
“As arrests are made and suspects are put in jail, there are less violent offenders on the street to commit these crimes,” Thomas said. “Working with our state, federal and local law enforcement partners to identify and arrest suspects also helps cut down on the number of violent criminals on the street. We have worked closely with several local agencies this year and that teamwork has proven to be invaluable.”
Thomas encourages citizens to share information with the department at (936) 633-0356 or submit it to Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS or 639TIPS.com if they wish to remain anonymous.
“The city and community have always been behind the police department and have been our biggest supporters,” he said. “We ask the community that if they see something, say something; to not be afraid to be a witness and give us information when they can.”
