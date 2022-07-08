Standing on the back porch looking out over the yard and the field behind it, I could almost hear the echoes. Why wouldn’t I? For a long time, we all made a lot of noise out there.
We were visiting my step-dad, Pop, for his 83rd birthday last weekend. He’s lived on the same property for close to 40 years. It’s where Mom and he moved shortly after they were married, and for years, it was our gathering place when we could come home. They lived in the house together until she passed away in 1998. And while Pop has replaced the old house with a different one, the echoes surrounding the entire place are just as audible as the original noises.
There’s the very same radio out on the back porch tuned into the very same classic country station — and still playing the same songs I’d hear when sitting out there for morning coffee with Mom or Pop.
And there’s the big field area where most of the noise took place. Getting all of us grown boys together was hard to do once we scattered, so when we did congregate, we were going to need some space to cut loose.
Boy, did we ever. There were bonfires galore, complete with all the raucous behavior we could muster. Those are some loud memories, quite possibly amplified by the presence of adult beverages. There was the time my brother Dennis kept sneaking up behind me and throwing lit firecrackers at my feet to try and make me jump. Fed up with it, I grabbed his massive sack of fireworks — everything from rockets to Roman candles to M80s — and threw the whole thing in the fire.
What ensued resembled a scene from a war movie. People were diving behind trees, logs, tailgates or anything else suitable for cover. A rocket flew through my brother Jack’s brand-new truck. He had the windows rolled down so we could crank his stereo, and somehow the rocket went through without setting the whole interior on fire.
My brother Randy wasn’t as lucky. He’d borrowed my favorite leather jacket and managed to catch it on fire. Desperate to extinguish the smoldering leather, he threw my jacket to the ground — and peed on it.
No, I didn’t ask him to return my jacket.
Big brother Bob didn’t escape our escapades, either. He once stepped from behind a tree just in time to take a Roman candle to his jeans. We knew Bob could play guitar, but until then, we didn’t realize he had some pretty sweet dance moves. We sang about coming home from Alabama with a bonfire on his knee. Of course we did.
Yes, some pretty loud echoes — as are the ones I can still hear of the butt-chewings Mom regularly gave her idiot sons and their frequent accomplices (Jeff and Mike, I’m pointing right at you.)
Standing in the field last weekend, I swear I could still hear Randy strumming his guitar next to the fire as we teamed up on some Jimmy Buffett or other tunes — some of them songs we made up on the spot, most of them not suitable for print. Randy could play and sing, and I can do neither, but it didn’t stop us from making the noise.
I could hear some other echoes during the visit. Mom outside with my daughters, Jaime and Jordan, having dressed them up in new outfits so she could take pictures. I could still hear 4-year-old Jordan’s million questions about Mom’s flower gardens, or Jaime bugging the poor woman to take another walk back in the woods with her.
The same piece of property is where we brothers realized little brother Jack — a die-hard bachelor — was toast. He’d brought a date over to watch a Cowboys game. No big deal, right? But when the lovely Rachel asked Jack if he wanted to take a walk at half time of a tie game — in the playoffs, no less — and Jack didn’t return?
We all grabbed for the same fork to stick in him. He was done, and we knew it before he did. They were married shortly after and have been together since.
Inside the “new” house, Pop has a pool table. I took Jordan with me to visit when she was 17, and she and Pop got caught up in a late-night pool challenge. Her squeals and giggles every time she made a shot are something I can still hear right along with the clacking of the balls on the table. This past weekend, I stood in the same spot where I’d shot a pic of Jordan and Pop racking ’em up for another game. I swear I heard a squeal.
Standing on the porch thinking back, it was hard to accept that all those noises will never be anything else but echoes. Since those days, we’ve lost Mom, Randy, Dennis and Jordan, along with so many others who came around to help us generate some noise. Sure, we’ve got old home movies or other videos to help when we just want to hear their voices, but they’re not the same as the noises we were making in the moments.
Sadly, to really experience those echoes — those old memories — we have to go back to the source. I can’t hear the same things in my own yard, for some reason. But let me stand on Pop’s old property, and it’s almost like being at a concert. All the laughing, all the singing — and yes, all the explosions — are still right there.
Peace and quiet are great, especially the older I get.
But these echoes from all those years of making noise with loved ones?
They’re better than music from an old radio.
