Matthew 20:26 says, “Whoever would be great among you must be your servant.” Our freedoms in America have not been granted, but fought for by the great men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
As you take a long weekend at the lake, enjoy a picnic with your family or play an extra round of golf with friends this Memorial Day, please join me in remembering those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom. May we always take time to recognize members of the military, and may we never take our liberty for granted.
With that, here is an update from your state Capitol.
The deadline for the Senate to vote on House bills has officially passed. The Senate adjourned well after midnight on the evening of the 135th day, and I was delighted to see two bills I authored pass the upper chamber before the clock ran out. Over the holiday weekend, my colleagues and I will approve or decline the Senate’s changes that were proposed on House bills and vice versa.
As you may know, Monday marks the last day of the regular session. This day is also commonly referred to as ‘‘Sine Die’’ — a term that signifies this particular body of lawmakers will not meet again in its present form.
As the 87th legislative session comes to an end, bills that passed both chambers will go to the governor’s desk for final approval. During the first 130 days of the session, the governor has 10 days to decide whether he will sign, veto or allow a bill to become law without his signature.
This process changes during the final 10 days of a session, however, as the governor now has until 20 days after final adjournment to sign the bill, veto or allow a bill to become law without his signature.
To close, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight two measures, now state law, that will strengthen traditional family values.
Senate Bill 8, The Texas Heartbeat Act, represents a major victory toward protecting the sanctity of life. This bill bans abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat. In addition, strengthening our right to religious freedom, Senate Joint Resolution 27 will give Texas voters the opportunity to ban local officials from closing houses of worship. Especially in times of distress, the church is often the single place many Texans seek out to regain peace of mind.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at 634-2762.
Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook page, where I will be posting regular updates on what’s happening in your state Capitol and sharing information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby.
