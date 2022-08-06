The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District from June 20-22.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
AMC Lufkin Mall 9, 4600 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 20
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 15
Reasons for violations: priority violations noted during inspection; bodily fluid cleanup kit required on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; observed portion control containers stored in bulk ingredient bags, working containers holding bulk food shall utilize a scoop with a handle; observed disposable wiping cloths stored underneath equipment, nonfood contact surfaces of equipment shall be smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent, soiled wiping cloths, especially when moist, can become breeding grounds for pathogens that could be transferred to food; observed beef hot dogs without date-marking in front under counter reach-in cooler, observed food in freezer without date-marking, there shall be a system in place for date-marking all foods that are required to be date marked and is verified through observation; observed dust buildup on top of fryer equipment, general clean needed; observed large amounts of black debris buildup inside ice machine and on baffle; observed black debris buildup underneath nozzles on ICEE machine in front lobby area, ice makers and ice bins must be cleaned on a routine basis to prevent the development of slime, mold or soil residues that may contribute to an accumulation of microorganisms. If the manufacturer does not provide cleaning specifications for food-contact surfaces of equipment that are not readily visible, the person in charge should develop a cleaning regimen that is based on the soil that may accumulate in those particular items of equipment; observed insufficient water pressure at employee handwashing sink in front area. Inadequate water pressure could lead to situations that place the public health at risk, for example, inadequate pressure could result in improper handwashing or equipment operation; observed a leak at three-compartment sink in warewashing area, standing water observed; no paper towels observed at handwashing sink located in warewashing area; observed personal items in back area, designate an area for employees to store their personal items; observed dirt and food debris underneath equipment in front area, warewashing area and lobby area where soft drink machines are located; observed food debris underneath lower cabinets in front area, general clean needed.
Texas Roadhouse, 4500 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 20
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 17
Reasons for violations: priority violation items noted during inspection; observed uncovered food in walk-in cooler; observed food containers stacked directly on food. Protective covering is needed when stacking; observed working bulk containers of food not labeled, certain foods may be difficult to identify after they are removed from their original packaging; observed utensils in bulk food containers without a handle, utilize utensils such as a scoop to prevent contamination of food ingredients, scoops stored in container shall be stored handle up; observed multiple wet wiping cloths stored on food prep tables throughout facility, observed wet wiping cloth stored in a crate with clean, dry wiping cloths, soiled wiping cloths, especially when moist, can become breeding grounds for pathogens that could be transferred to food, any wiping cloths that are not dry must be stored in a sanitizer solution of adequate concentration between uses; observed wiping cloth bucket sanitizing solution stored on the floor in walk-in cooler and food prep area, corrected on site, containers moved off floor, containers of chemical sanitizing solutions specified in which wet wiping cloths are held between uses shall be stored off the floor and used in a manner that prevents contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service or single-use articles; observed dirty knives hanging in magnetic knife holder; observed a personal canned drink in reach-in freezer where cold plates are kept, canned drink burst and contents contaminated plates, corrected on site, dishes were taken out and sent to warewashing area. The objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed food contact surfaces of cooking pans with encrusted deposits, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed old date label stickers on clean containers stored with clean equipment, remove all stickers when warewashing so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate; observed used paper towels and wrappers in walk-in beer cooler, general clean needed; observed handwashing sink being utilized as a dump sink, a handwashing sink may not be used for purposes other than handwashing; observed employees’ personal items, such as phones, hats and keys stored above grill, serving tray, top of microwave, above breading table and food prep table; observed personal canned drink in reach-in cooler where clean cold plates are kept, because employees could introduce pathogens to food by hand-to-mouth-to-food contact and because street clothing and personal belongings carry contaminants, areas designated to accommodate employees’ personal needs must be carefully located; observed food debris and some trash underneath equipment in food prep line and waiter area, cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food, a regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner; observed cleaning chemical above food prep table while food was being prepared, separation of poisonous and toxic materials in accordance with the requirements of this section ensures that food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single-service and single-use articles are properly protected from contamination.
Brookshire Brothers PineCrest, 1302 Tom Temple Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 22
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: work order in place on the reach-in freezer. Technicians have been on site recently trying to trouble shoot the ice buildup. When the units kicks on it also makes a loud whining noise. Continue to monitor until repaired.
China Hibachi Buffet, 736 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 22
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 21
Reasons for violations: no plate reminder posted along buffet line; several wiping cloths observed on all the prep tables, verbal guidance given to management and they were removed, no sanitation buckets were available for storage of the wiping cloths, buckets should be filled upon opening and changed every 4 hours or as needed during the daily operations, review policies with the kitchen staff; food shall never be stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler or prep area, four containers of food were discarded into the trash can; raw food items removed from buffet; raw shrimp observed in a prep sink with no running water, verbal guidance given to manager and he instructed employee to turn the water on, food temperature maintained, food safe; no consumer advisory posted by the raw sushi or mussels, place card needed at each location, declare the consumer advisory on the menu also; replace the rusted shelving in the walk-in cooler. Consider re-coating the shelving in dry storage, some rusted observed; remove the bare wood storage shelf in the middle of the floor in the walk-in cooler, or seal it with paint or high gloss. Wood is not ideal for cold-holding storage; remove all paper notes in back prep area and at the buffet line, if you choose to post notes they must be laminated; temperature measuring gauge on the mechanical warewashing machine not working at the time of inspection; do not reuse 5-gallon food containers such as soy sauce buckets, food-grade containers needed; rice scoop stored in water under no temperature control, scoop removed and a new one was placed in a container with no water; increase storage shelving in side dining room so that single-service items are 6 inches off the floor at all times. Large cup boxes stored directly on the floor; general clean needed at dumpster area, trash observed along the tree line and in the parking lot; dumpster doors observed open. Consider asking staff to break down boxes prior to placing them in the dumpster. This will give you more space and the lids would be able to close; no trash can was observed at any of the designated handwashing sinks. Manager did place one at the sink in the sushi area; increase the grout along floor tiles in the warewashing area by the sink and mechanical warewashing machine; replace the missing light shield at the hallway by walk-in coolers; replace missing light bulbs in the reach-in cooler. Lighting must reach 10 foot candles; increase the lighting in the walk-in cooler. Lighting must reach 10 foot candles; no variance was submitted to utilize time as a public health control instead of temperature. Discontinue serving sushi under time control until variance obtained and granted.
General comment: Overall general cleanliness has improved since the last routine inspection. No visible signs of pests were observed and active pest control measures are in place. Much improvement. Focus on priority and repeat items. You are a high-risk establishment and will be inspected every six months. Noncompliance of any repeat violation will warrant the issuance of a citation. Guidance for employee health, bodily fluid cleanup kit, variance request and written procedures for utilizing time as a public health control will be forwarded to the email on file.
Julie’s Mexican Restaurant, 589 N. Main St., Huntington
Date of inspection: June 22
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 57
Reasons for violations: priority violation items noted during inspection. Food manager certification for Eduardo expired on Nov. 11, 2021; the person in charge shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employees not checking food temperatures, employees not monitoring chemical concentration, manager on site shall make sure employees are properly maintaining the temperatures of time/temperature control for safety foods during hot- and cold-holding through daily oversight of the employees’ routine monitoring of food temperatures and that employees are properly sanitizing cleaned multiuse equipment and utensils before they are reused through routine monitoring of solution temperature and exposure time for hot water sanitizing, chemical concentration, pH, temperature and exposure time for chemical sanitizing. Handwashing sink was not being utilized for handwashing, employee stated handwashing was being done at the three-compartment sink. Did not observe self-closing mechanism in employee bathroom in back private area; self-closure required. No certified food manager present onsite during inspection. Observed uncovered food under make-table/reach-in cooler; food shall be packaged or covered during storage (unless in the process of cooling). Food that is inadequately packaged or contained in damaged packaging could become contaminated by microbes, dust or chemicals introduced by products or equipment stored in close proximity or by persons delivering, stocking or opening packages or overwraps. Packaging must be appropriate for preventing the entry of microbes and other contaminants such as chemicals. These contaminants may be present on the outside of containers and may contaminate food if the packaging is inadequate or damaged, or when the packaging is opened. Observed working containers of food in walk-in cooler and make-table/reach-in cooler without proper labeling. certain foods may be difficult to identify after they are removed from their original packaging. Observed multiple wet wiping cloths stored on food prep tables throughout facility and walk-in cooler. Observed wet wiping cloth stored in a crate with clean, dry wiping cloths. Soiled wiping cloths, especially when moist, can become breeding grounds for pathogens that could be transferred to food. Any wiping cloths that are not dry must be stored in a sanitizer solution of adequate concentration between uses. Refried beans in walk-in cooler at 64 degrees. Employee stated beans were prepared the day before. Food was not cooled down using proper technique. Food was voluntarily discarded. Total cooling time should never exceed six hours. Observed improper cooling methods used for refried beans in walk-in cooler. Use any of the cooling methods listed above and prescribed by the code. Beef fajita in container on grill at 108 degrees. Employee stated it had been cooked 30 minutes prior. Food was rapidly reheated due to it being out of temperature for less than four hours. Bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long. Observed food in make-table not maintaining temperature. Bacon recorded at 44 degrees, diced tomatoes at 50 degrees, onions at 51 degrees. Food was prepped before opening, less than four hours. Food was moved to freezer to rapidly cool down to 41 degrees or below. Bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long. Observed missing panel on right door of make-table/reach-in cooler. Surfaces shall be easily cleanable, smooth and nonabsorbent. Equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed to be durable and capable of retaining their original characteristics so that such items can continue to fulfill their intended purpose for the duration of their life expectancy and to maintain their easy cleanability. Did not observe thermometer in make-table/reach-in coolers. A permanent temperature measuring device is required in any unit storing time/temperature control for safety food because of the potential growth of pathogenic microorganisms should the temperature of the unit exceed code requirements. In order to facilitate routine monitoring of the unit, the device must be clearly visible. Make-table/reach-in cooler in food prep area, not maintaining temperature. The ability of equipment to cool, heat and maintain time/temperature control for safety foods at code-required temperatures is critical to food safety. Improper holding and cooking temperatures continue to be major contributing factors to foodborne illness. Observed damaged cooking utensils such as damage/broken handles on pots and knife handles. Equipment and utensils must be properly designed and constructed, and in good repair. Proper installation and location of equipment in the food establishment are important factors to consider for ease of cleaning in preventing accumulation of debris and attractants for insects and rodents. The components equipment must be properly used and in proper adjustment. Observed dirty knifes hanging in magnetic knife holder; observed dirty can opener; observed food debris on food contact surface of blender hanging on wall; observed dirt and food debris on bulk bottles that contain butter and oil above grill. The objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed food contact surfaces of cooking pans with encrusted deposits. The objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed accumulation of dust, dirt, food and other debris on tables where cooking equipment is held; accumulation of dust and debris on top of oven; accumulation of grease and dust buildup on vent-a-hood above cooking equipment; accumulation of food debris at handwashing sink; accumulation of grease and debris on equipment. The objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed food debris and accumulation of soil residue in walk-in cooler and both make-table/reach-in cooler; observed food debris on inner doors of make-table/reach-in coolers; observed food debris and accumulation of soil residue on walls and ceiling of walk-in cooler; observed dust and food debris on shelves in make-table/reach-in cooler; observed buildup on fans in walk-in cooler; observed grease buildup and food debris in chip warmer. Equipment is used for storage of packaged or unpackaged food such as a reach-in refrigerator and the equipment is cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues; observed black buildup on soft drink nozzles. Nozzles shall be cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of soil or mold, corrected on site. Nozzles were removed and properly cleaned utilizing sanitation solution; observed black buildup on edges of soft drink ice bin; observed black slime on ice machine baffle and inside of machine. Discontinue use of ice machine and clean and sanitize following manufacturer’s instructions. Ice makers and ice bins must be cleaned on a routine basis to prevent the development of slime, mold or soil residues that may contribute to an accumulation of microorganisms. If the manufacturer does not provide cleaning specifications for food contact surfaces of equipment that are not readily visible, the person in charge should develop a cleaning regimen that is based on the soil that may accumulate in those particular items of equipment; observed food debris buildup in microwave; observed food debris buildup, encrustations in oven and oven doors. The cavities and door seals of microwave ovens shall be cleaned at least every 24 hours by using the manufacturer’s recommended cleaning procedure; observed single-service items stored on floor in back area. Clean equipment and multi-use utensils which have been cleaned and sanitized, laundered linens, and single-service and single-use articles can become contaminated before their intended use in a variety of ways such as through water leakage, pest infestation or other insanitary condition; observed water leak when handsink is turned on which is causing standing water to pool in kitchen due to drainage on floor not working; observed food in handwashing sink. Handwashing sink shall only be used for handwashing; no trash can observed conveniently located near handwashing sink; observed a patch of broken tiles in food prep area, concrete exposed throughout facility. Floors that are of smooth, durable construction and that are nonabsorbent are more easily cleaned. Nonabsorbent for areas subject to moisture such as food preparation areas, walk-in refrigerators, warewashing areas, toilet rooms, mobile food establishment servicing areas, and areas subject to flushing or spray cleaning methods. Observed chipping paint and bare wood when entering food prep area. Surfaces shall be smooth, durable and easily cleanable for areas where food establishment operations are conducted; observed bare wood when entering kitchen under windows; did not observe coving in some areas of kitchen area; observed improper device for insect control. Improper design of the device and dead insect collection tray could allow dead insect parts and injured insects to escape, rendering the device itself a source of contamination. Exposed food and food-contact surfaces must be protected from contamination by insects or insect parts. Installation of the device over food preparation areas or in close proximity to exposed food and/or food-contact surfaces could allow dead insects and/or insect parts to be impelled by the electric charge, fall or be blown from the device onto food or food-contact surfaces; observed gaps along exit door in private back area where single-service items are kept and exit door near kitchen. Outer openings shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors. No paper towels at handwashing sink in employee bathroom in back private area. Employee handwashing reminder needed on all designated handwashing sinks. Observed damaged ceiling tiles in back kitchen area; observed damaged walls in kitchen area; observed damaged door handle at exit door in kitchen area, poor repair and maintenance compromises the functionality of the physical facilities. This requirement is intended to ensure the physical facilities are properly maintained in order to serve their intended purpose. Observed flies in back kitchen area. Increase pest control. Insects and other pests are capable of transmitting disease to humans by contaminating food and food-contact surfaces. Effective measures must be taken to eliminate their presence in food establishments. Observed accumulation of debris and miscellaneous equipment in back area of building. The presence of unnecessary articles, including equipment that is no longer used, makes regular and effective cleaning more difficult and less likely. It can also provide harborage for insects and rodents. Areas designated as equipment storage areas and closets must be maintained in a neat, clean and sanitary manner. They must be routinely cleaned to avoid attractive or harborage conditions for rodents and insects. Observed food debris, dust, dirt and accumulation of debris in kitchen area and soft drink machine area. Observed food debris and dust on walls. Observed accumulation of dust on ceiling and vents in back area. General clean of facility needed. Implementation of cleaning schedule required. Cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food. A regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner. Primary cleaning should be done at times when foods are in protected storage and when food is not being served or prepared. Observed chemical sanitation in wiping cloth buckets over 200 PPM. Chemical sanitizers are included with poisonous or toxic materials because they may be toxic if not used in accordance with requirements listed in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).
