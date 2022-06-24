Editor's note: Our quarterly collection of Bright Star stories — shining a light on the people and history of North Lufkin — were published today. Look for them under the Bright Star tab at LufkinDailyNews.com.
Since November of 2020, the surfacing of that which has been brewing for years has brought to illumination the clear resolve, American values have morphed into a cesspool of uncovered hate and disdain for those who share the soil, but not the heritage of the alt-right.
As this number becomes more visible and volatile, though not growing, two characteristics of this shift from democracy to some misguided call for nationalism appear. The platform adopted by those who attended the Texas GOP State Convention this past weekend includes a myriad of clock reversing proposals that include, ironically on Juneteenth, the repeal of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and for gerrymandering to be the law of the state.
This platform is not just a document, but a written manifesto of macro-aggression with systemic polarization that includes just enough “God” in its rhetoric, but not in its content, to sway those who only hear what is espoused on the conservative media, to believe this platform is in the best interest of citizens of faith.
Yet the motivation behind it is heartless and lawless, and it requires the mindlessness of the electorate in order for these proposals to become law. There is a definite problem in America and it is not new.
What we see is the manifestation of years of planning and fear mongering that has come home to roost. Hate for others deemed replacements has escalated violence against persons of color. The Charlottesville Riot, the Jan. 6 insurrection and the contents of this Texas state platform reminds those who have not sipped the Kool-Aid or fallen victim to the stirring tea cup (some of you will get that) to do all we can to ensure that constitutional rights are upheld.
Please note that while videos on devices (TikTok, Reels, etc) are fun and entertaining, if one is not careful, in the quest for relief from the pressures of life, we will resort to mindlessness and not mindfulness.
The inactivity of the brain serves the agenda of those who would turn back the clock to a day when the only history of America is that of exceptionalism, and telling the truth is criminal. They depend on ethnic communities to fail to know, fail to read and fail to vote.
This is a clarion call to think again. To choose to push back against that which undermines the lives of American citizens to be humane and caring for all its citizens.
This is a call to know truth and to deal with its often-ugly history as a paradigm for the embracing all of American ethnic heritage. This is a call to respect and embrace the diversity that is a hallmark of this countries existence. This is a call to move the needle closer to the King’s Beloved Community than the Us versus Them cancel culture mentality that permeates the hearts of far too many.
This is a call for lawfulness, mindfulness and a rejection of the conspiracy theorized, lies propagated, illusion supported lawlessness and mindlessness that has infiltrated American culture and mindsets. For if we allow — yes, allow — those who encourage this polarization to go unchecked, we are as responsible for our inactivity and silence.
Heed the call, stand up for right. Less TikTok, more truth. The democracy is at stake. We must do our part to stay alert and to be vigilant.
