City officials, law enforcement and Texas Department of Transportation officials gathered Wednesday at Lufkin City Hall to hear Mayor Mark Hicks proclaim November as "End The Streak" month in the city of Lufkin.
Hicks read the proclamation in support of the statewide TxDOT safety campaign that works to educate drivers in hopes of stopping the daily deaths on Texas roadways. The proclamation reads:
“Whereas, the aim of the End The Streak safety campaign is to promote pedestrian and driver safety; and
Whereas, the Texas Transportation Commissioners, the Texas Department of Transportation, the TxDOT Lufkin District and the City of Lufkin fully support the End The Streak campaign; and
Whereas, the last deathless day on Texas roadways was November 7th, 2000; and
Whereas, it is the desire and goal of the City of Lufkin and the Texas Department of Transportation to see the deaths on Texas roadways end; and
Whereas, we believe that together we can make a difference and reach the End The Streak goal through creating positive change in our community – one driver at a time;
Now, Therefore, I, Mark Hicks, Mayor of the City of Lufkin, on behalf of the entire City Council, do hereby proclaim the month of November 2021 as End The Streak Month in the City of Lufkin, and encourage all citizens to observe November as End The Streak month by practicing safe driving and declare together that we will work to End The Streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.”
In addition to Hicks, the Lufkin Police Department, Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery, TxDOT officials, engineers and Lufkin district engineer Kelly Morris witnessed the proclamation.
TxDOT is proud of the city of Lufkin and the community support it has shown in the effort to stop the daily fatalities and help educate drivers and enforce driving laws to keep the public safe.
