The 2021-22 season was a historical one for the Lufkin Panthers in almost every sense. They started the season as somewhat of an unknown before racing to the district title.

Lufkin 3

Lufkin’s Brandon Walker goes off the glass for two of his game-high 25 points in a playoff win over Texas High. The Panthers open the season at 6 tonight against College Park.

By the time they walked off the court for the final time, they had qualified for the regional tournament for the first time since a state title run in 1979.

