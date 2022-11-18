The 2021-22 season was a historical one for the Lufkin Panthers in almost every sense. They started the season as somewhat of an unknown before racing to the district title.
By the time they walked off the court for the final time, they had qualified for the regional tournament for the first time since a state title run in 1979.
It was a significant step in the right direction for a Lufkin program that had established itself as a contender only to repeatedly fall short of the regional tournament.
“Last year was a lot of fun around here,” Lufkin head coach J.T. McManus said. “I think it was the fifth time in 10 years we’d made it to the third round. Last year was the first year we were able to get over that hurdle to the regional tournament.”
Now that the Panthers knocked down that barrier, the bar has been raised.
“We’ve got guys that were there last year that understand what it’s all about,” McManus said. “I hope they’re confident but not satisfied. We’re not sneaking up on anyone this year. We’re not the hunter any more. We’re the hunted.”
This year’s Panthers have the potential to be even better than last year’s squad despite some key losses.
The 16-5A MVP Elijah Johnson graduated along with first-team all-district selection Christian Mumphery. Isaiah Bennett is another all-district performer who graduated.
Even with those departures, the Panthers aren’t expecting to take a step back. The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches has Lufkin ranked 21st in the state while also picking the Pack to win 16-5A.
The Panthers have returning talent at every position starting in the post where Brandon Walker is entering his third season as a starter and Tre’ Harris is back for a second year.
Walker was a first-team all-district pick last year and Harris was a second-teamer.
“I told Brandon I might need to do whatever he’s been doing,” McManus said. “He was 268 pounds as a sophomore and now he’s down to 215. He’s able to do some things he wasn’t able to do in the past. He’s a big-time security blanket for us. Tre really stepped in last year when Brandon was hurt, so we feel really good about what those guys bring to the table.”
Canari Taylor was an honorable-mention all-district selection a season ago who will see time at point guard along with sophomore Da’Lynn Newman, a newcomer to the team.
The Panthers have plenty of talent to go around across the rest of the court, starting with Elijah Moody, last year’s 16-5A Defensive Player of the Year.
“He’s as good of a defender as I’ve ever coached,” McManus said, “and he’s as good of a leader as I’ve had in a long time.”
Other players returning at guard include O’Ryan Hart, Malcolm Deason and Cameron Lister. Hart was a second-team all-district performer from a year ago while Deason earned honorable mention.
Possibly the most intriguing player on this year’s squad will be freshman guard Austin Brown. He has already received an offer from SFA and more top offers are likely to follow soon.
He’s a 6-foot-6 player who can do it all for the Panthers.
“Austin has an offer from SFA before playing one varsity high school game,” McManus said. “His shooting ability is through the roof and he has a tremendous basketball IQ. What’s important for him is to just play his game. There’s no question about his talent.”
The Panthers’ other newcomer expected to contribute early is sophomore Marcellus Parks, who is returning from an injury that has kept him sidelined over the past month.”
As is usually the case, McManus has set up the Panthers for a challenging non-district schedule.
The Panthers open the season against College Park, the No. 19 team in the Class 6A rankings.
They follow that up with games against 6A opponents Naaman Forest and Wylie East in Sulphur Springs.
The Panthers will host their own tournament along with competing in tournaments in Hardin-Jefferson and New Caney.
Lufkin also has challenging games against Class 4A’s No. 3 Silsbee and Class 5A’s No. 15 A&M Consolidated.
“We always want to put together a good schedule that’s going to have the kids ready for district,” McManus said. “We’ve got a few challenges here to get that accomplished. A bunch of the Houston schools don’t want to travel when they’ve got 50 schools right beside them. We don’t want to miss out on playing games here with teams that won’t go home and home. With that being said, we’ve still got some really tough teams on the schedule.”
Lufkin’s combination of returning talent mixed with some big-time newcomers will have the Panthers ready for whatever they see throughout the season.
That should have them ready to be a serious contender when it comes to playoff time where they’ll aim for a return trip to regionals.
“We’ve got a good cycle of kids coming through right now,” McManus said.
“They’re all excited about what we were able to accomplish last year. Now our focus is to build on that and maximize the potential we have here.”
The Panthers tip off the season against College Park tonight. While tonight is Lufkin’s home opener, the Cavs have a 5-0 record that includes four wins in San Antonio over the weekend.
“Those are the only guys that we have a continued relationship from the old district,” McManus said. “It’s always fun to play against a team that does things the right way. They’re going to take advantage of our weaknesses and show us what we need to work on.”
Tip-off for tonight’s game at the Panther Activity Center is set for 6 p.m.
That will be followed by the Lady Panthers’ home opener against Legacy School of Sports and Sciences at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Lufkin brings a 2-4 tournament into the home opener after splitting four games at the Dallas Mavericks Classic and falling to Tomball on Tuesday night.
