A power outage that initially affected more than 200 customers along First Street, Timberland Drive and Tulane Drive in Lufkin Tuesday night has been restored.
The outage was caused by an uprooted tree falling across powerlines, Oncor spokesman Roger Lindsey said. A crew worked to remove the tree at Kiwanis Park and restore power.
"Typically these are a couple hours before (power is) restored depending on what we find when the tree is removed," he said.
