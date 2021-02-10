Atrayvion Brown, 15, who was reported by his mother as a runaway on Feb. 6, has returned home safely, according to Lufkin Police.
Police were notified about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday that he had returned home, according to a press release by Jessica Pebsworth, the city’s communication director.
“And Artyavian, if you’re reading this — your mom loves you; she is worried about you; and she wants you to come home,” according to the initial press release.
Artayvian’s mother told Lufkin Police she’d last seen him on Feb. 5 in their home in the 1300 block of Houston Street in North Lufkin. She told him to clean his room, but when she checked on him she discovered he’d gone, the release stated. His bedroom window was unlocked and open.
Artayvian has run away before, the release stated. But he hasn’t been to school since he left home.
His mother believes he’s been hanging out with friends in the Brandon Park area, the release said.
