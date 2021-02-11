Extreme temperatures and icy conditions are headed to East Texas, and local authorities are cautioning citizens to keep a close eye on the forecast with the likelihood of ice, snow and extreme weather.
"We ask that everyone slow down on wet, icy roads, allow extra travel time and stay home if at all possible," a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth states. "Prepare for the possibility of power outages due to downed tree limbs. Please remember to check on your elderly neighbors and loved ones, especially in the event of a power outage. And please be extra careful with the use of space heaters as they are notorious for causing house fires."
Lufkin police officers and firefighters have been given fleece blankets to hand out to those in need, and blankets also can be picked up at the Lufkin Police Department at 300 E. Shepherd Ave.
Those in need of shelter can visit Godtel for overnight hours at 323 Moody St. or by calling 637-2520 and Salvation Army for daytime hours at 412 Third St. or by calling 634-5134.
For additional emergency sheltering assistance, the press release suggests calling the department's non-emergency number at 633-0356.
All city services, including trash pick-up, will operate as usual next week except Ellen Trout Zoo. The zoo will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to protect the animals from extreme temperatures, the press release states.
Pebsworth reminded citizens to bring in their pets and plants during this freeze.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana forecasts a chance of freezing rain before 9 a.m. Friday with a chance of rain after 9 a.m. The high will be near 41 with a northeast wind of 5-10 mph and a 50% chance of precipitation.
Friday night is predicted to have a 30% chance of rain, mainly before midnight, with a low around 32.
Saturday has a slight chance of freezing rain before 9 a.m. then a slight chance of rain between 9 a.m. and noon with a high near 41. There will be a north wind from 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph and a 20% chance of precipitation.
Saturday night will have a low around 29 with a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight at a 20% chance of precipitation.
Sunday's high is near 28 with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet before noon with a 20% chance of precipitation.
Sunday night brings in the first of the most extreme weather at a low around 24 degrees, a chance of snow showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight with a 50% chance of precipitation.
Monday has a high near 31 with a 70% chance of precipitation including snow showers and sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before noon, then a chance of snow showers.
Monday night is predicted to be the coldest yet with a low around 13 degrees.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 37. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27.
Wednesday is predicted to have a high near 46 and a 60% chance of precipitation with rain showers, freezing rain and sleet likely.
Wednesday night has a 50% chance of precipitation with a chance of rain or freezing rain and a low around 31.
AccuWeather Global Weather Center said in a statement Thursday its meteorologists are tracking several winter storms across the U.S. amid what they're calling an "unbelievable pattern."
"It is a stormy, stormy pattern across the country,” said AccuWeather chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno, who described it as unbelievable in his Weather Insider Podcast. “So far, we haven’t seen much in the way of snow and ice across (the) heart of Texas, but that is going to be changing as we head into Sunday and Monday."
Areas of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas could see single digits, all setting the stage for a swath of wintry weather coming into motion on Saturday night.
"Anytime you get an Arctic air mass into Texas, you always have to worry about snow and ice because, at some point, warmer air is going to try to return. And, when warmer air collides with that colder air, you get clouds and precipitation,” Rayno said. "The other thing you look for is if you we have any energy in the atmosphere coming toward Texas, and the answer is yes."
Extensive swaths of snow and ice will be brought on by the interaction of Arctic air in place and a flow of warmer and moist air originating from the Pacific that will sweep across Mexico and into Texas, the statement reads.
