Angelina College has literally upped its game.

I was recently invited to attend the ribbon-cutting of the new soccer complex just completed on the campus grounds. To say I was impressed would be an understatement. This state-of-the-art facility has it all. I encourage you to catch a game this season and see for yourself.

Mark Hicks is the mayor for the city of Lufkin. His email address is mhicks@cityoflufkin.com.