Angelina College has literally upped its game.
I was recently invited to attend the ribbon-cutting of the new soccer complex just completed on the campus grounds. To say I was impressed would be an understatement. This state-of-the-art facility has it all. I encourage you to catch a game this season and see for yourself.
For the first time in the program’s six-year history, both soccer teams will enter the season nationally ranked in the NJCAA Division preseason poll. The men’s team is ranked No. 10 and the women’s team is ranked No. 18.
I’ve learned a thing or two about soccer in recent months as the city of Lufkin initiates our new soccer program through Parks & Rec. This sport has grown in popularity over the last several years. It’s the city’s job to provide the best for our residents. We do that by listening, being involved and staying aware of our surroundings.
Angelina College seems to be on the same course with an emphasis on its students. As many businesses, organizations, schools, etc., struggle to restart post-COVID, I’ve noticed many having difficulty finding good people and getting back to business. This has been a frustration many of us have experienced or observed along the way.
It appears Angelina College has the right people in place for success. From its board of trustees to its educators, staff, coaches and the list goes on. College president Michael Simon has done a solid job leading the charge. He’s paying attention and getting involved. The city of Lufkin has worked with Simon, and he’s always willing to work with the city. We’re aligned in wanting the best for Lufkin and Angelina County.
I spent two years out of high school at Angelina College. That was a great opportunity for me to get many of my basic classes completed before moving onto a four-year university. Growing up, Angelina College always had a good reputation in the community — an institution that has a passion for working with students, meeting them wherever they may be and working with them to accomplish their goals for education.
Today, AC is a comprehensive community college with excellent transfer and workforce programs as well as vibrant visual and performing arts events, competitive intercollegiate athletic programs, and meaningful co-curricular and community service initiatives.
Last year, Angelina College formed a partnership with Texas A&M offering transfer programs for any student seeking a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Systems Management or a Bachelor of Science in Biological and Agricultural Engineering. AC students can pursue two years of education before transferring directly into those programs at Texas A&M. That’s impressive.
Angelina College works with Texas A&M on other programs the college offers, as well.
This past May, Angelina College partnered with Lockheed Martin to create a manufacturing skills training lab. This is a game-changer. AC students will be eligible to attend classes in the manufacturing lab for course credit toward a new level one certificate. All five courses in the program can apply to an associate’s degree. Angelina College is educating workers on the latest in workforce technology.
The Nonprofit Leadership Center has been another great accomplishment for Angelina College. The center focuses on training and education in best practices for nonprofits.
I’m proud to see positive things happening at Angelina College. Not only is this a long-standing institution in Angelina County but it provides great benefits to young and old in furthering their education and learning experience.
The good things happening at Angelina College are a product of good people with a positive attitude, respecting one another, working together to improve this great college and our community along the way.
