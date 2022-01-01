featured Free Charm calendar available to community By STACY FAISON/The Lufkin Daily News Stacy Faison Author email Jan 1, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lufkin Daily News is offering readers a way to stay organized in the new year while taking a stroll back through the old one with our 2022 Charm calendar.Subscribers received their calendars in Friday’s edition, but they are free to the community to pick up at our office at 300 Ellis Ave. or at our advertisers’ businesses around town.With one exception, the calendar features images from 2021 Charm shoots that were not featured on the cover.“It offers our readers an opportunity to see different images highlighted each month,” Charm editor Leslie Nemec said.The calendar also includes advertising from local businesses.“This is our gift to subscribers,” advertising director Stacey Mitchell said. “We are thankful for the support of the community, and this is our way of giving back to them.”Nemec said she is grateful for Charm’s advertisers, readers and community support, as well as “the fascinating people of East Texas who give us the chance to tell their stories.”“We wanted to show that appreciation and offer our readers a useful commemorative item to utilize in the upcoming year,” she said. “We wish you and your family a safe, blessed and happy new year.” Stacy Faison’s email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stacy Faison Author email Follow Stacy Faison Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice arrest Lufkin man in connection to Turtle Creek, Gaslight burglariesLufkin grad continues to tell stories through musicNo. 1 story of the year: Murders, homicides dominate headlines during violent 2021Did you feel it? Light earthquake reported near airportPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities make multiple arrests for assault/family violence charges over Christmas holidayAmbulance driver dies in crash on U.S. Highway 69 south of LufkinPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities investigate 11 reports of windows broken or shot on Christmas EvePOLICE REPORTS: Lufkin police: Co-worker punches, throws chicken at womanNo. 3 story of the year: Angelina County government drama makes headlines in 2021Dispatchers, ambulances working out kinks Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
