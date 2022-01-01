Charm calendar

The Lufkin Daily News is offering readers a way to stay organized in the new year while taking a stroll back through the old one with our 2022 Charm calendar.

Subscribers received their calendars in Friday’s edition, but they are free to the community to pick up at our office at 300 Ellis Ave. or at our advertisers’ businesses around town.

With one exception, the calendar features images from 2021 Charm shoots that were not featured on the cover.

“It offers our readers an opportunity to see different images highlighted each month,” Charm editor Leslie Nemec said.

The calendar also includes advertising from local businesses.

“This is our gift to subscribers,” advertising director Stacey Mitchell said. “We are thankful for the support of the community, and this is our way of giving back to them.”

Nemec said she is grateful for Charm’s advertisers, readers and community support, as well as “the fascinating people of East Texas who give us the chance to tell their stories.”

“We wanted to show that appreciation and offer our readers a useful commemorative item to utilize in the upcoming year,” she said. “We wish you and your family a safe, blessed and happy new year.”

