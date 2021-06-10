The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter will be closed to intakes and adoptions on Friday and Saturday to conduct deep-cleaning and sanitization, according to a press release from the city of Lufkin.
With temperatures rising and the excessive rainfall the last few weeks, communicable diseases are more easily spread between dogs in a shelter setting, the release states. The shelter has, in the past, struggled with outbreaks of distemper, a fatal and communicable disease.
The information released does not suggest the shelter is facing any of those issues. But the closure will allow leadership to clean house and control infection before it breaks out.
The city also encouraged pet owners to have their pets checked and to make sure they’re up-to-date on their vaccines. The hot weather makes it easier for communicable diseases to spread, as well as for parasites to thrive, the release stated.
The city also encouraged people who recently adopted any animals to utilize the wellness check coupon offered with every adoption to make sure the new pet is taken care of.
