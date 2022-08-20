The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District from July 28-Aug. 8.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
The Donut Palace, 580 U.S. Highway 69 north, Huntington
Date of inspection: July 28
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 47
Reasons for violations: priority violations noted during current inspection, person in charge not knowledgeable of foodborne disease prevention, person in charge not food protection manager; person not informed of their responsibility to report certain symptoms or diagnosed diseases to the person in charge for the person in charge to report to the regulatory authority; person in charge during inspection does not have a current food protection manager certification, the person in charge shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program; no bodily fluid cleanup kit on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; no first aid kit on site; no certified food manager present on site during inspection, a certified food manager shall be present during hours of operation; unable to verify food handler certification for employee; observed unpackaged sausages taken out of their protective covering and placed directly into cardboard box, discontinue using cardboard box as a holding container, corrected on site, sausage discarded; observed uncovered food in reach-in cooler where kolaches are stored, corrected on site, food discarded; observed uncovered glaze with rodent droppings, food shall be maintained in a protective container, food discarded; observed flour in damaged container, food that is inadequately packaged or contained in damaged packaging could become contaminated by microbes, dust or chemicals introduced by products or equipment stored in close proximity or by persons delivering, stocking or opening packages or overwraps, packaging must be appropriate for preventing the entry of microbes and other contaminants such as chemicals. These contaminants may be present on the outside of containers and may contaminate food if the packaging is inadequate or damaged, or when the packaging is opened. The removal of food product overwraps may also damage the package integrity of foods under the overwraps if proper care is not taken; observed working bulk food containers without labeling with common name of food. Working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages for use in the food establishment such as cooking oils, flour, herbs, potato flakes, salt, spices and sugar shall be identified with the common name of the food; observed cooked food in contact with dirty equipment and utensils; observed kolaches stored on cooling rack with trays above that were covered in rodent droppings, food discarded; observed cooked eggs on dirty trays, pathogens can be transferred to food from utensils that have been stored on surfaces which have not been cleaned and sanitized; observed wiping clothes on top of equipment and in empty buckets with rodent droppings; observed food exposed to rodent droppings and throughout facility; observed working food containers on tray and reach-in cooler located in food prep area without date-marking, corrected on site, food was voluntarily discarded, time/temperature control for safety food held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at temperature of 41 degrees or less for a maximum of seven days; trays not marked according to written procedures, no time and date stamp observed on food items at display counter, unable to verify how long food items were out in ambient temperature, corrected on site, kolaches discarded; probe thermometer needed to monitor cooking temperatures and monitoring foods that will be held utilizing time as a public health control. The presence and accessibility of food temperature measuring devices is critical to the effective monitoring of food temperatures. Proper use of such devices provides the operator or person in charge with important information with which to determine if temperatures should be adjusted or if foods should be discarded; observed damaged gasket on warming cabinet utilized for dough; observed container used to catch water of warming cabinet; observed missing equipment parts, equipment shall be maintained in a state of repair and condition that meets the requirements. Equipment components such as doors, seals, hinges, fasteners and kick plates shall be kept intact, tight and adjusted in accordance with manufacturer’s specifications; observed dirty parchment paper being reused for kolaches and other food items. Articles that are not constructed of multiuse materials may not be reused as they are unable to withstand the rigors of multiple uses, including the ability to be subjected to repeated washing, rinsing and sanitizing; observed dirty utensils; observed black buildup and debris on mixer and mixer bowl utilized for dough; observed dirty containers; observed dirty containers to store bulk food items, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed encrusted deposits and other soil accumulations on baking trays; observed excessive amount of rodent droppings, dirt, food and other debris on nonfood contact surfaces of equipment (oven, food prep tables, frying equipment, sinks, water heater, etc.). The presence of food debris or dirt on nonfood contact surfaces may provide a suitable environment for the growth of microorganisms which employees may inadvertently transfer to food. If these areas are not kept clean, they may also provide harborage for insects, rodents and other pests; observed food debris and soil accumulation in reach-in cooler. General clean needed; observed encrustations on baking equipment, food-contact surfaces of cooking equipment must be cleaned to prevent encrustations that may impede heat transfer necessary to adequately cook food. Encrusted equipment may also serve as an insect attractant when not in use; observed excessive amount of rodent droppings, dirt and food debris on nonfood contact surfaces of equipment (oven, food prep tables, frying equipment, sinks, water heater, etc.). Increase cleaning frequency; observed boxes of trash and food stored on the ground outside near facility. Refuse, recyclables and returnables shall be stored in receptacles or waste-handling units so that they are inaccessible to insects and rodents; observed broken vinyl tiles throughout facility, floors that are of smooth, durable construction and that are nonabsorbent are more easily cleaned. Nonabsorbent for areas subject to moisture such as food preparation areas, walk-in refrigerators, warewashing areas, toilet rooms, mobile food establishment servicing areas, and areas subject to flushing or spray-cleaning methods; observed several openings throughout facility caused by rodent issue; observed gap along exit door; observed gaps where the window air conditioning unit is located. Insects and rodents are vectors of disease-causing microorganisms which may be transmitted to humans by contamination of food and food-contact surfaces, the presence of insects and rodents is minimized by protecting outer openings to the food establishment; no paper towels at handsink, provisions must be provided for hand drying so that employees will not dry their hands on their clothing or other unclean materials; light intensity measured at 10 foot candles in warewashing area. At least 20 foot candles in areas used for handwashing, warewashing, and equipment and utensil storage. Increase lighting; light intensity measured at 30 foot candles in food prep area. At least 50 foot candles at a surface where a food employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment is required. Increase lighting; observed personal items such as pillows, blankets and toys in food prep area, remove personal items that don’t belong in the facility, street clothing and personal belongings can contaminate food, food equipment and food-contact surfaces. Proper storage facilities are required for articles such as purses, coats, shoes and personal medications; observed damaged walls due to rodent issue. Poor repair and maintenance compromises the functionality of the physical facilities. This requirement is intended to ensure that the physical facilities are properly maintained in order to serve their intended purpose; observed evidence of rodent infestation throughout facility. Observed an excessive amount of rodent droppings in front area, food prep area, equipment, sinks, food and nonfood contact surfaces; observed chewed-up wires. Facility has been closed until pest control measures have been set in place. Deep clean needed and minimum standards shall be met, including proper sanitation measures to ensure food safety. Insects and other pests are capable of transmitting disease to humans by contaminating food and food-contact surfaces. Effective measures must be taken to eliminate their presence in food establishments; observed buildup of trash, old equipment, and miscellaneous items inside and outside of facility, remove all items not utilized for the operation. The presence of unnecessary articles, including equipment which is no longer used, makes regular and effective cleaning more difficult and less likely. It can also provide harborage for insects and rodents. Areas designated as equipment storage areas and closets must be maintained in a neat, clean and sanitary manner. They must be routinely cleaned to avoid attractive or harborage conditions for rodents and insects; no variance request has been turned in for review. No written procedures on site. Establishment is engaged in a specialized processing method, other operation requiring a variance and a HACCP plan or a process due to using time temperature control.
General comment: Facility has been closed until pest control measures have been set in place. Deep clean needed and minimum standards shall be met, including proper sanitation measures to ensure food safety. Insects and other pests are capable of transmitting disease to humans by contaminating food and food-contact surfaces. Effective measures must be taken to eliminate their presence in food establishments.
Dos Amigos Tacos, LLC, 1862 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: no certification was posted. Corrected on site, certified food managers card was posted; label the spray bottle of oil. Corrected on site, bottle labeled; salsa in portion control cups observed with no date-marking, operator stated they were made last Friday. Any food item held longer than 24 hours is required to have a prep or discard date. Corrected on site, salsa was discarded; keep service window closed when not in use. Corrected on site, window closed; keep the driver’s door window closed or utilize a screen to prevent the entry of pests. Corrected on site, window closed; health permit was not posted for the public. Corrected on site, health permit posted.
General comment: location of the commissary to change within the next 30 days. Call prior to moving for walk-through inspection.
Dee Dee Donut, 2213 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 13
Reasons for violations: no chemical test strips on site, chemical test strips needed to measure chemical concentration; person in charge during inspection does not have a current food protection manager certification. The person in charge shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program; bodily fluid cleanup kit required on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; no certified food manager present on site during inspection, a certified food manager shall be present during hours of operation; maintain a copy of food handler certification on the premises for regulatory review; observed working bulk food containers without labeling with common name of food. Working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages for use in the food establishment such as cooking oils, flour, herbs, potato flakes, salt, spices and sugar shall be identified with the common name of the food; observed wiping cloths on top of equipment; mop sink not being utilized for disposal of dirty mop water. Employee stated mop water is disposed at the three-compartment sink. If the wash sink is used for functions other than warewashing, such as washing wiping cloths or washing and thawing foods, contamination of equipment and utensils could occur; observed soiled parchment paper being reused for kolaches and other food items, corrected on site, kolaches discarded, articles that are not constructed of multiuse materials may not be reused as they are unable to withstand the rigors of multiple uses, including the ability to be subjected to repeated washing, rinsing and sanitizing; observed disposable coffee stirrers/straws stored in an open container. Single-service and single-use articles shall be kept in the original protective package or stored by using other means that afford protection from contamination until used; observed single-service items (napkins, disposable food boxes) stored in bathroom. Discontinue storing any single-service items in bathroom, the improper storage of clean and sanitized equipment, utensils, laundered linens and single-service and single-use articles may allow contamination before their intended use. Contamination can be caused by moisture from absorption, flooding, drippage or splash. It can also be caused by food debris, toxic materials, litter, dust and other materials. The contamination is often related to unhygienic employee practices, unacceptable high-risk storage locations or improper construction of storage facilities; observed gap along bottom of exit door. Outer openings of a food establishment shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors; did not observe handwashing reminders at handwashing sink in food prep area and bathroom. A sign or poster is required to remind food employees to wash their hands; observed trash outside of the facility in grass areas. The premises shall be free of litter.
General comment: Time/temperature control for safety food held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41 degrees or less for a maximum of 7 days.
Manhattan Fine Dining, 107 W. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 4
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 54
Reasons for violations: priority violations noted during current health inspection; employee not knowledgeable on warewashing procedures and chemical sanitation; employee not knowledgeable on cooling TCS foods, person in charge shall ensure employees follow proper procedures; employee stated hands are washed at sink used for thawing. Employees shall wash their hands at designated handwashing sinks; observed employee with long beard without a beard net. Consumers are particularly sensitive to food contaminated by hair. Hair can be both a direct and indirect vehicle of contamination. Food employees may contaminate their hands when they touch their hair. A hair restraint keeps dislodged hair from ending up in the food and may deter employees from touching their hair; no bodily fluid cleanup kit on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; did not observe food manager certification posted in the food establishment in a location that is conspicuous to consumers; only able to verify three out of 11 food certifications. Person in charge stated employees have been employed more than 30 days; only two physical copies of certifications available for review; observed raw proteins stored on above ready to eat foods in reach-in cooler. It is important to separate foods in a ready-to-eat form from raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display to prevent them from becoming contaminated by pathogens that may be present in or on the raw animal foods; observed raw proteins stored on the same shelf in reach-in cooler. Separating different types of raw animal foods from one another during storage, preparation, holding and display will prevent cross-contamination from one to the other; observed working bulk food containers without labeling with common name of food. Working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages for use in the food establishment such as cooking oils, flour, herbs, potato flakes, salt, spices and sugar shall be identified with the common name of the food; observed improper cooling methods used. Use any of the cooling methods listed above and prescribed by the code. Observed large pot of sauce. Employee stated large pot is placed in walk-in cooler to cool. No monitoring was done to ensure proper cooling curves are met. By reducing the volume of the food in an individual container, the rate of cooling is dramatically increased and opportunity for pathogen growth is minimized; observed food stored in walk-in cooler that exceeded the seven days from the preparation and opening date, observed rice in chip warmer with a July 20, 2022 date, corrected on site, food discarded; observed rusted shelving in walk-in cooler; observed cardboard on shelves where dishes are stored. Remove cardboard. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning. Equipment that is easily cleaned minimizes the presence of pathogenic organisms, moisture, and debris and deters the attraction of rodents and insects; no chemical test strips on site to measure the concentration of chemical sanitation at the warewashing machine and three-compartment sink; no chemical sanitation in sanitation compartment at three-compartment sink. Employee is not knowledgeable on manual warewashing procedures. Verbal guidance given; mechanical warewashing machine not dispensing chemical sanitation. Chemical sanitation recorded at 25PPM. Discontinue using warewashing machine and utilize three-compartment sink; observed damaged gasket on walk-in cooler door; observed damaged fan in walk-in freezer; observed standing water inside cooler located in bar area, proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure that it will continue to operate as designed; observed old stickers on containers. Remove old labels from all food holding containers when warewashing; observed dirty can opener with black debris. The objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed encrustations on food contact surfaces of metal containers; observed encrustations on pan used for bread, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed accumulation of food debris and dirt by stove where bulk seasonings are held; observed accumulation of food debris on bottom shelves of food prep table; observed accumulation of food debris and dirt on tables where equipment is held; observed accumulation of dust and dirt on shelving near grill. The objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood-contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed black substance on ceiling in walk-in cooler; observed dirty fan covers in walk-in cooler; observed dirty walls in walk-in cooler, equipment is used for storage of packaged or unpackaged food such as a reach-in refrigerator and the equipment is cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues; observed large amounts of black debris buildup inside ice machine and on baffle, ice makers and ice bins must be cleaned on a routine basis to prevent the development of slime, mold or soil residues that may contribute to an accumulation of microorganisms. If the manufacturer does not provide cleaning specifications for food-contact surfaces of equipment that are not readily visible, the person in charge should develop a cleaning regimen that is based on the soil that may accumulate in those particular items of equipment; no hot water at handwashing located in the bar. Hot water required for washing employees’ hands, must be available in sufficient quantities to meet demand during peak water usage periods; designate a sink for the disposal of mop water. Mop water and similar liquid wastes are contaminated with microorganisms and other filth. Waste water must be disposed of in a sanitary manner that will not contaminate food or food equipment. A service sink or curbed cleaning facility with a drain allows for such disposal; observed food in handwashing sink. A handwashing sink may not be used for purposes other than handwashing; observed water leaking from the faucet at handwashing with faucet turned off (handwashing sink by ice machine). Employee stated water runs all day; observed water leaking at the three-compartment sink with faucet turned off. Employee stated it has been an ongoing issue. Water is turned off at night and turned back on during hours of operation; handwashing sink at bar not draining. Improper repair or maintenance of any portion of the plumbing system may result in potential health hazards such as cross connections, backflow or leakage. These conditions may result in the contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, or single service or single-use articles. Improper repair or maintenance may result in the creation of obnoxious odors or nuisances, and may also adversely affect the operation of warewashing equipment or other equipment which depends on sufficient volume and pressure to perform its intended functions; observed broken/missing tiles in food prep area, concrete exposed; observed damaged/broken wall tiles by warewashing machine, floors that are of smooth, durable construction and that are nonabsorbent are more easily cleaned. Nonabsorbent for areas subject to moisture such as food preparation areas, walk-in refrigerators, warewashing areas, toilet rooms, mobile food establishment servicing areas, and areas subject to flushing or spray cleaning methods; observed exposed concrete due to missing floor tiles in food prep area; observed chipping/peeling paint on floors in walk-in cooler. Provide nonabsorbent for areas subject to moisture such as food preparation areas, walk-in refrigerators, warewashing areas; no soap at handwashing sinks. Hand cleanser must always be present to aid in reducing microorganisms and particulate matter found on hands; no paper towels at handwashing sinks in food prep area. Provisions must be provided for hand drying so that employees will not dry their hands on their clothing or other unclean materials; no handwashing reminders in bathrooms used by employees. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees and shall be clearly visible to food employees; observed evidence of pests throughout facility. Observed live pests in food prep area on food prep tables and to go containers. Observed dead pest on bag with food. Observed dead pests throughout facility under equipment and under cabinets; observed dead and live pests in boxes of dishware; observed rodent droppings in closet where linens are kept. Facility has been closed until pest control measures have been set in place. Deep clean needed and minimum standards shall be met, including proper sanitation measures to ensure food safety. Insects and other pests are capable of transmitting disease to humans by contaminating food and food-contact surfaces. Effective measures must be taken to eliminate their presence in food establishments; observed old non functioning equipment, and miscellaneous items. Remove all items not utilized for the operation. The presence of unnecessary articles, including equipment which is no longer used, makes regular and effective cleaning more difficult and less likely. It can also provide harborage for insects and rodents. Areas designated as equipment storage areas and closets must be maintained in a neat, clean and sanitary manner. They must be routinely cleaned to avoid attractive or harborage conditions for rodents and insects; observed dirt and accumulation of food debris on floors and underneath equipment throughout facility; observed dead pests and accumulation of dirt under cabinets in bar area and cabinets in kitchen area, cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food. A regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner. Primary cleaning should be done at times when foods are in protected storage and when food is not being served or prepared; did not observe the health permit posted in the facility. Employee unable to locate permit.
General comment: Sink used for food preparation shall not be provided with handwashing aids and devices required for handwashing. Ensure all cold-holding units have a permanent affixed thermometer to monitor ambient temperatures. Provide at least one service sink or curbed cleaning facility equipped with a floor drain in a convenient location for the disposal of mop water and for the cleaning of mops and floor cleaning tools. The service sink must not be used for any other purpose. Facility has been closed until pest control measures have been set in place. Deep clean needed and minimum standards shall be met, including proper sanitation measures to ensure food safety. Insects and other pests are capable of transmitting disease to humans by contaminating.
Manhattan Fine Dining, 107 W. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 8
Inspection type: follow-up
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Visited facility and reviewed pest control records. I recommend pest control come out more than just once every three months. Increase pest control until no signs of pests are seen in the facility. Gradually decrease pest control and resume for maintenance to prevent any future issues with pests. Karlene went above and beyond and was able to get the staff to perform a deep clean of the facility and equipment. Old, unused equipment has been removed from the facility, and a cleaning schedule has been implemented. Karlene stated employees will have to bring a current food handler certification before they are allowed to return back to work. Overall the facility looks much better. Plumbing issues still need to be addressed (see report) in order to be in compliance. Verbal guidance was given again on the importance of date-marking. I provided the facility with handwashing signs, employee health policy signs and food storage chart signs. Bodily fluid cleanup kit is still needed on site, along with a first aid kit. Beard nets are needed for main cook.
