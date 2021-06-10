The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas waives day-use fees at recreation sites on Saturday for National Get Outdoors Day.
“We hope this free day offers an incentive to all people to experience the great outdoors in our forests and grasslands,” Forest Supervisor Eddie Taylor said.
Day-use fees will be waived at:
Angelina National Forest — all day-use fee recreation areas remain closed due to flooding.
Sabine National Forest — Haley’s Ferry, East Hamilton, Indian Mounds, Lakeview and Willow Oak.
Davy Crockett National Forest — Ratcliff Lake and Piney Creek Horse Trail.
Sam Houston National Forest — Double Lake, Cagle Boat Ramp and Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp and swim site.
Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands — Coffee Mill Lake, Black Creek Lake and Lake Crockett.
The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas have received significant rainfall. As a result, visitors should use extreme caution when visiting. Road and trail conditions can change rapidly, and visitors are reminded to check their local weather.
Other fee-free days are National Public Lands Day and Veterans Day weekend.
For more information, contact the Angelina District Office at 897-1068; Sabine District Office at (409) 625-1940; Davy Crockett District Office at 655-2299; Sam Houston District Office at 344-6205; the Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson Grasslands at (940) 627-5475, or visit the website at: fs.usda.gov/texas.
