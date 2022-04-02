Woodland Heights Medical Center is offering a new treatment option for patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease.
The new technology is a novel application of lithotripsy, an approach that uses sonic pressure waves to safely break up kidney stones. It’s now available to treat problematic calcium in the coronary arteries that can reduce blood flow in the heart.
“The cardiology team at Woodland Heights is dedicated in our commitment to give our patients access to the latest cardiovascular innovations to treat heart disease,” said Dr. Vivek Mangla, electrophysiologist/cardiologist. “It is exciting to be starting a new chapter in the treatment of heart disease in some of our most complex patient cases — especially one that improves the safety of the procedure for the benefit of the deep East Texas area.”
The new shockwave technology, also known as intravascular lithotripsy or IVL, allows physicians to fracture the problematic calcium — using sonic pressure waves — so that the artery can be safely expanded, and blood flow is restored with the placement of a stent and without unnecessary complications.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, killing more than 600,000 people each year.
As people with heart disease, specifically coronary artery disease, grow older and their disease progresses, plaque in the arteries evolves into calcium deposits, which can narrow the artery.
Physicians often use stents to open an artery, and of the approximately one million patients that undergo a stent procedure each year, 30% have problematic calcium that increases their risk for adverse events.
Calcium makes the artery rigid and more difficult to reopen with conventional treatments, including balloons, which attempt to crack the calcium when inflated to high pressure, and atherectomy, which drills through the calcium to open the artery. While atherectomy has been available for several decades, its use remains low, as it can result in complications for patients who are undergoing stent procedures.
Woodland Heights also has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology with Accreditations in Cath Lab, Electrophysiology and Chest Pain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.