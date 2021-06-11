Carpe Diem.
Seize the day.
It’s a philosophy John Adair has embraced and shared with his players throughout his 37-year baseball coaching career.
That mantra will be kicked into high gear this weekend as Adair takes the field as a head coach for the final time at Round Rock. They’ll look to make his final weekend as the leader of a team his most memorable as they go after the Class 3A state championship starting with a semifinal game game against Gunter this afternoon.
“It’s going to be emotional no matter how it ends,” Adair said. “Ultimately that’s it. That will be the last one. I’m going to try to soak it all in and keep my composure because there’s no doubt it’s going to be really emotional.”
While this will be his final weekend at the high school level, Adair’s impact has been felt by his players at each step along the way. He started his career as an assistant at North Lake Community College and Missouri Valley College.
After five years as an assistant at the collegiate level, he has spent the last 32 years as a high school head coach.He started his career at Elkhart where he led the team to a pair of state appearances before leading the program at Hudson from 1993-99. That was followed by a stint at Athens before returning to Elkhart. He has spent the final two seasons of his career at Malakoff.
Along the way, Adair has racked up more than 600 victories.
While the wins and state tournament appearances are nice, Adair has been more than just a coach to the players who have shared the dugout for the past four decades.
“I’ve always told my seniors, and I meant it, that I’m not just your coach while you’re in high school,” Adair said. “I’m always a phone call away. I don’t care what time of day or night it is or how old you are. I’m a good listener. I’ve always tried to make sure my players knew I loved them. I know that can be a cheap word sometimes, but it’s not a cheap word to me. We’ve done this together.”
Adair recalled teams of the past, including his time in leading the Hudson Hornets from 1993-1999.
“Every team I’ve ever coached has had its own personality, its own characters, and those are great memories for me” Adair said. We’ve had teams that were successful and ones that weren’t. Those guys just battled and fought hard and they were a joy to coach. Social media lets me keep up with a bunch of them, and seeing the success they’ve had in life is bigger than any one win.
“I’ve had a couple of players that we’ve lost along the way, and that’s tragic to me. Seeing these young men and what the game of baseball has meant to them is special. It’s not me, but I think the game of baseball and the way we’ve played it has helped them throughout their life. It’s helped them develop their character. I love keeping up with them on Facebook and I’m very proud of all of them.”
Adair has had more than his share of success on the field. It started with the two state appearances at Elkhart in 1991 and 1992 before the team returned there 20 years later.
Upon his arrival in Malakoff in 2019, he knew the team had the talent to make a deep run, although putting that plan into action is easier said than done.
This year’s squad started as the No. 1 team in Class 3A. The Tigers showed early on that success was no fluke.
Taking the team on the road to Bryan/College Station, the Tigers went undefeated against some of the best 5A and 6A teams in the state. They followed that up by holding their own at the Pete Runnels tournament the following weekend.
At that point, it would have been easy for the team to start making plans for state. That’s when they returned to the “Carpe Diem” philosophy of not looking past the moment.
“You always talk about state and it’s always your goal,” Adair said. “But I’ve had teams that had the ability and looked too far down the road. You can’t look at that light too early. It’s still about focusing on one day at a time. By design, we were in those tournaments where we were playing 5A and 6A teams and really good 4A schools like Hudson. I think when we won the last game of the Pete Runnels tournament, the kids looked at each other and decided we were going to do this. But part of that is knowing you’ve still got to work every day to make it happen.”
That trip to the Pete Runnels tournament came with a special ceremony along the way when Adair was presented with a rocking chair. His two daughters live in Lufkin and Panthers head coach John Cobb put together a ceremony in honor of Adair, who is also the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association president.
“Coach Cobb came to my daughters and said let’s do something for your dad’s last hurrah,” Adair said. “It’s very emotional when you think about the outpouring of support and love I’ve had. I’ve had former players who have reached out to contact me, and then for Coach Cobb, who I’ve never coached a game against, to do something like that was really special. I know he was there when my daughters were in school and he’s been in the association as well, but he didn’t have to do that.
“That rocking chair is on my front porch now. Now we’ve got to get one for Shelly (Adair’s wife who is also on the Malakoff coaching staff). It’s been very emotional. I just don’t want the kids to know how emotional it really is. I still show up to seize the day every day. I just have to make sure I don’t get caught up in it too much because I’m still working.”
The road to Round Rock didn’t come without speed bumps along the way. The team has played most of the season without two of its top three pitchers. Each of those players has found a spot in the field while also letting Adair know they were ready to take the mound when called upon.
But with both having college careers ahead of them, Adair has played it cautiously in order to not turn a possible high school win into a blown college career.
“My whole career I’ve tried to take care of the kids,” Adair said. “Obviously you want to win every time you’re out there, but I’m not a win at all costs guy. I love these kids too much to do that to them. We’ve got five guys on this team that have a future playing college baseball. They’re all in, and they would do anything for this team. But I’m not going to jeopardize their career.”
One of those pitchers is his son Bryson Adair, who is a senior committed to play for Sam Houston State University starting next year. He is an all-state caliber player who has made an impact off the mound with his .385 batting average.
It’s also no coincidence that his senior season will be his dad’s last season as a head coach.
“It’s hard to put into words, but it’s very, very special,” John Adair said. “I consider him a special player and he’s got the passion and the love for the game that drives him. We told him early on that I’m not going to be the dad that tells him to go take extra ground balls or get a few extra cuts in. I said if he doesn’t play, then I can retire four years earlier, and I meant it. For us to make it as far as we have and to have that final high school trip on top of the world, it’s been a lot of fun.”
Now Adair and the Tigers have one final goal ahead of them as he tries to get his first state title as a head coach.
He knows the emotions will be high, although he’s still focused on what has gotten him through each of his 37 years.
Carpe Diem.
“When I get there, I’m going to focus for seven innings on winning that ballgame,” Adair said. “I’m going to try not to be thinking about all the what ifs and everything else. I tell my kids all the time to focus on what you can control. Whether it’s seven innings or 14 innings in Round Rock, that’s all I get. When it’s finally over, whether it’s gold, silver or bronze, I don’t know how I’m going to react. Hopefully on Saturday afternoon when it’s all over, that’s when I can look back and really enjoy all the experiences and players. Maybe I won’t be a total mess just thinking about it.”
