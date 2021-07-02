Lufkin police arrested one adult and three juveniles on charges of burglarizing vehicles in the Crown Colony subdivision early this morning.
Officers located Kordel Skinner, 18, of Lufkin, and three juveniles while patrolling the neighborhood, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin. A fifth suspect is believed to have gotten away.
At 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Augusta Street to investigate a report of suspicious activity. Multiple vehicles were found to have been broken into in the neighborhood, with rifle magazines among the items reported stolen, the release states.
The rifle magazines were recovered — one on Skinner and another on one of the juveniles — and returned to their owner, according to the release.
Skinner was taken to the Angelina County Jail while the others were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
