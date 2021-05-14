LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Shaylon Govan remains in consideration for the NFCA/Schutt Sports Division I National Freshman of the Year award, per a national release on Thursday morning. Govan, a Katy native, survived the round of cuts from 30 initial nominees down to 15 and finds herself amidst 14 of the nation’s top sensational freshman softball players.
Fresh off earning Southland Conference Hitter of the Year and first-team accolades, Govan has earned her spot on the Top 15 finalists list on the strength of a campaign in which she has batted .397 while setting a new single season home run record at SFA (15). She has posted 52 hits in 131 plate appearances, driving in a team-high 51 runs and scoring a team-high 36.
The NFCA/Schutt Sports Division I National Freshman of the Year award was created in 2014 to honor outstanding athletic achievement among Division I freshmen softball student-athletes. To be eligible, student-athletes must be nominated by their member head coach. With the cancellation of last year’s season due to COVID-19, eligible candidates hail from the 2020 and 2021 freshman classes. Due to having two full freshman classes for the award, an additional five players have been added to the traditional top 10.
This year’s 15 finalists hail from 14 different universities and represent 11 NCAA Division I conferences from across the nation. No. 1 University of Oklahoma was the lone program with two honorees — Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings.
On May 27, the three finalists will be released. The 2021 NFCA/Schutt Sports Division I National Freshman of the Year trophy will be presented on June 1.
In 2021, the NFCA will award National Freshman of the Year honors to a student-athlete from NCAA DI, NCAA DII, NCAA DIII and NAIA. For more information about all NFCA Awards, visit nfca.org.
The Ladyjacks won the regular season conference title with an overall record of 34-10 as well as a conference record of 25-2.
