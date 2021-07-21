Lufkin police served a warrant on Kem'Royn Edwards, 18, wanted in connection to numerous "JaccBoyWorld" shootings Monday, according to a media report.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Abney Avenue to a report of shots fired around 11:15 a.m. Monday. A witness reported hearing gunshots and seeing a Black male in a yellow hoodie and shorts flee the area, the report states.
Officers patrolled the area and located the individual and another man standing outside a man's car, talking to him through the window. Edwards initially gave officers a fake name, the report states.
The two other men identified themselves and were not found to have warrants. After the identifying information Edwards gave did not return, officers called a detective who has worked several recent shootings to the scene.
The detective immediately identified Edwards, and Edwards admitted the detective was correct.
Officers found two guns — a pistol in the possession of one of the men Edwards was talking to and another inside the vehicle the men were standing next to.
Edwards was placed under arrest for failure to identify in addition to first-degree felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Edwards is one of 13 JaccBoyWorld affiliates indicted last December. The indictments stem from several gang-related incidents including the January 2020 shooting in front of Lufkin Middle School, a February 2020 police pursuit involving a stolen pickup in which three were arrested and in possession of firearms and a June 2020 drive-by shooting in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue in which two adults and four children under the age of 8 were in the yard. No one was injured in the incident.
Edwards remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
