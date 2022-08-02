One of the shelter's motherless kittens sniffs volunteers hands for food after his kennel was open. Kittens are often dropped off at the shelter as mother cats give birth to new litters. They require regular feeding by volunteers and baths as many haven't learned how to bathe themselves properly yet.
Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is trying to clear the shelter this month as a part of the national Clear the Shelters Fund.
The shelter will join the Greater Good Charities, The Animal Rescue Site, NBCUniversal Local — a division of NBCUniversal, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and shelters across the United States with a goal of clearing out local animal shelters.
In Angelina County, this means adoption fees will be reduced from $60 to $30 this month, though residents are expected to pay to have their pets microchipped.
“We usually see quite a bit of success,” shelter director Aaron Ramsey said. “It’s a national event. It has really grown over the years from when it first started. And the attention the media gives it helps shelters, not only ours, but all over the country.”
Beyond adoptions, the event also encourages donations to local shelters to assist with operations. For the next week, any donations up to $20,000 made to Kurth will be matched dollar for dollar.
“(Donations) go into our vetting fund,” Ramsey said. “Those funds help us to get some care for a lot of sick and injured animals who we normally don’t have funding for. It allows us to take them to the vet to be treated and seen.”
This helps the animal to be picked up by a rescue or adopted out to a family, Ramsey said. In more severe cases, the vetting fund can keep that care going, though a foster in many cases is needed.
“We have done this nearly every year since it started,” Ramsey said of the Clear the Shelters event.
The partnership helps the shelter gain some exposure through advertisements and media coverage and brings in additional donations.
Toward the end of the month, typically held in conjunction with the Clear the Shelters event, members of the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates are hosting the annual Night Howls event. For nine hours residents can adopt animals without any fees, though they are expected to make a $20 donation to the shelter’s vetting fund.
