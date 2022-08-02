Kittens

One of the shelter's motherless kittens sniffs volunteers hands for food after his kennel was open. Kittens are often dropped off at the shelter as mother cats give birth to new litters. They require regular feeding by volunteers and baths as many haven't learned how to bathe themselves properly yet.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is trying to clear the shelter this month as a part of the national Clear the Shelters Fund.

The shelter will join the Greater Good Charities, The Animal Rescue Site, NBCUniversal Local — a division of NBCUniversal, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and shelters across the United States with a goal of clearing out local animal shelters.

