Prairie Grove Water Supply Corp. has lifted its boil water notice.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the water system to issue a boil water notice on Feb. 11.
Prairie Grove has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore its water quality.
For more information, call Chris Key, P.E., operations division manager, Angelina & Neches River Authority at 632-7795 or (800) 282-5634.
If a customer wishes to contact TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.