Nacogdoches police have released the name of the person who was killed in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Dolph Street in Nacogdoches.
Officers called to the scene at approximately 12:43 a.m. Tuesday in reference to gun shots being fired in the area arrived to discover three people had been struck by gunfire, including Kashena Kegler, 38, of Nacogdoches, who died, according to a press release from Sgt. Brett Ayres. The other two were taken to area hospitals.
The first officers on scene attempted life-saving measures on Kegler. EMS transported Kegler to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds, the release states.
Officers learned the gunfire came from a passing vehicle and are working to locate the vehicle and suspects, according to an earlier post on the department’s Facebook page.
“Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Nacogdoches Police Department at (936) 559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-INFO,” Ayres said. “As further information becomes available, it will be released.”
An August incident in the same block of Dolph Street resulted in the shooting death of Javinsky Lampkin, 35, of Nacogdoches.
Five people from Lufkin were charged with murder in his death as well as additional counts of aggravated assault related to the shooting that wounded three other men.
In that incident, Lampkin and three other men were shot around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 1400 block of Dolph Street near Oak Hill Plaza apartments in the western part of the city, according to Nacogdoches police.
Anastacia Pettigen, 25, and Jarvis Williamson, 39, were charged early Aug. 1 with murder after leading police on a chase around the loop. Three others — Nathanial Allen Jackson, 26, Elmer James Williamson Jr., 30, and Wendi Lynn Williamson, 44 — were charged with murder after Nacogdoches police and a SWAT team raided a home in the 400 block of St. Clair Street in Lufkin around 8 p.m. Aug. 1.
Jail records indicate all five share the same address on St. Clair Street.
